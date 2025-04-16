Wipfli Announces Charley Boyle As New Data And Analytics Chief

Boyle most recently served as a vice president at Fortive where he oversaw the data strategy of three operating companies and served as product general manager for data and AI solutions. In leading enterprisewide AI integration initiatives, his team translated customer insights into scalable SaaS solutions while optimizing user experiences.

In his two years at Fortive, Charley notably oversaw the building and deployment of an AI-enabled, anomaly detection model in support of predictive maintenance of connected assets within their retail clients, as well as a Generative AI large language model to deliver actionable data insights to healthcare clients for capital asset planning of major medical assets.

He previously served as chief data and analytics officer at Octo Telematics and chief data scientist at Honeywell.

At Wipfli, Boyle will draw on his deep experience building data science teams of excellence, focusing on amping up machine learning and AI, creating data products to monetize data and building AI solutions to drive data efficiency at the firm and better serve clients.

Charley's first 30 to 60 days will focus on "business immersion - listening, learning and assessing current resources, skills and data and technology needs."

"We are excited to welcome Charley to Wipfli as our new chief data and analytics officer," said Kurt Gresens, managing partner at Wipfli. "His mission to drive innovation and help ensure excellence in data strategy aligns perfectly with Wipfli's values and growth goals. He will help us enable more advanced analytics and AI capabilities to improve efficiencies at the firm in our work and in our work with clients."

Boyle's data strategy vision includes positioning data as an enabler that serves business needs rather than a separate operational silo. "My plan really centers around building organizational trust in the data, establishing more effective data governance and then creating a sustainable foundation for enabling advanced analytics and AI capabilities that deliver measurable business value," Boyle said.

Boyle holds a B.S. in finance from Ithaca College and an MBA from Widener University

