Novoed's Novoai Initiative Honored In The Edtech Awards 2025

Powerful Collection of Proprietary Artificial Intelligence Tools from Leading Enterprise Talent Development Technology Provider Recognized in Seven Categories

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , the leading enterprise talent development technology provider, has been recognized for one of the company's latest product innovations - NovoAI - in The EdTech Awards 2025. Celebrating its 15th year, EdTech Digest's EdTech Awards is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, honoring the biggest names in edtech.

NovoEd was selected as a winner in two influential EdTech Awards 2025 categories:



New Product or Service Professional Skills (Workforce, Upskilling) Solution

NovoEd was also selected as a finalist in the following categories:



Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solution

Authoring Tools Solution

Corporate Training Solution

Emerging Technology Solution Professional Development Learning Solution

"As organizations across industries navigate the strategic implementation of artificial intelligence into their operations, our NovoAI initiative is designed to deliver global learning experiences at scale while putting people front and center and protecting companies' sensitive intellectual property and internal information," said Scott Kinney, NovoEd CEO and Chairman of the Board. "The NovoEd team is honored to be recognized by The EdTech Awards for our work in this pioneering field, which is targeted to enable L&D and HR leaders to do more with less while supporting and enhancing the human interactions that are core to our platform and to learning science."

The EdTech Awards program recognizes people for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Featuring edtech's best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders, and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.

"The future of learning is being shaped right now, and those we honor here are leading the way. If there's one field ready to embrace and lead through change, it's edtech," said Victor Rivero, who, as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees The EdTech Awards program.

This year's finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value, and potential. View the full list of the finalists and winners of The EdTech Awards 2025 here .

About EdTech Digest and The EdTech Awards

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning, annually honors the best and brightest people, products, and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors. Visit edtechdigest to learn more.

About NovoEd

NovoEd is an enterprise talent development technology provider that enables organizations to scale high-impact learning, mentoring, and practice. Built on proven learning science, the NovoEd Platform drives engagement, collaboration, and skill application to develop a future-ready workforce. Global enterprises rely on NovoEd to foster deep capability-building and continuous workforce transformation. Visit novoed to learn more.

Media Contact:

Richard Caccavale

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE NovoEd

