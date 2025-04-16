Revitalized Red Cross Babysitter's Training Course Boosts Confidence, Safety And Skills

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As summer approaches, many parents are on the lookout for dependable babysitters to care for their children. It's crucial for young caregivers to be equipped with the skills and confidence to provide quality care and handle emergencies," said Dom Tolli, senior vice president of Product Management and Platform Development. The new, in-person Red Cross Babysitter's Training course offers hands-on learning that prepares participants for real-world scenarios, ensuring the safety and well-being of the children they care for."

Register for a Red Cross Babysitter's Training course in your community today. Courses will also be offered by park and recreation departments, community and youth organizations that are Red Cross training providers.

MODERN TRAINING The Babysitter's Training course prepares tweens and teens for success through in-person training with modern instructional elements to boost learning, engagement and retention.



The content, images and videos have been updated and provide modern and relatable perspectives to youth, including touches of a "gaming" theme that have been added throughout the course materials.

The science-backed curriculum covers a range of knowledge areas: practical guidance for basic childcare, positive behavior skills, essential leadership skills, building a babysitting business, safety-related issues and solutions, basic first aid (including choking and life-threatening bleeding) and emergency action steps.

The course uses skills videos, video-based guided discussions and hands-on practice to simulate real-life scenarios including picking up and holding, feeding and diapering.

Participants also have the option to add on Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED training and certification, valid for two years, that covers cardiac arrest, sudden illnesses and environmental injuries. Exclusively designed for instructor-led training, which is strongly preferred by both course takers and their parents, to maximize learner retention.

"When students leave a Red Cross Babysitter's Training classroom, they will emerge as confident and capable caregivers ready to handle a wide range of childcare challenges," said Tolli. "This comprehensive course offers long-lasting value and equips participants with essential caregiving skills and the ability to effectively handle first aid emergencies. In less than a day, students will learn skills for life, and they will be prepared for success both in their babysitting roles and beyond."

Additional details about Babysitter's Training are available at redcross/babysitting .

CHILD CARE APP The newly updated course is complemented by access to the Child Care mobile app, which provides valuable childcare information for individuals who care for children and infants. The app also serves as an easy refresher of the course content, something 9 out of 10 babysitting course takers found appealing.

The knowledge and skills learned in the course – necessary to give care safely and responsibly – are supplemented in the app with tools such as interactive quizzes, achievement tracking and a child's record tab to keep important information on each child for whom the babysitter cares. To download the Child Care app, search "American Red Cross Child Care" in app stores, go to redcross/apps or text CHILDCARE to 90999.

Take advantage of our free "Babysitting 101: Skills, Roles, and Responsibilities Explained " presentation with Scientific Advisory Council member Elizabeth Hewett-Brumberg, MD on the Red Cross YouTube channel.

