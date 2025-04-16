TSCG Credit Opportunities I, LLC Provides Preferred Equity For Tennessee Retail Development

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TSCG Credit Opportunities I, LLC, a private credit fund co-managed and co-sponsored by Forum Partners and its portfolio company TSCG, announced that it has provided preferred equity to a triple net leased retail development in the Tennessee town of Dyersburg, approximately 70 miles northeast of Memphis.

TSCG Credit Opportunities I issues small-balance loans to clients seeking to increase property values through tenant improvements, leasing and development efforts. The preferred equity investment has a 15-month term that will allow the developer to move forward with a 25,000-square-foot development.

"The fund leveraged TSCG's vertically integrated platform to underwrite and approve the opportunity in a matter of weeks that enables the developer to begin onsite work," said Sam Latone, co-CEO of TSCG.

TSCG is a commercial real estate investment and advisory firm with a 40-year history. With six distinct business segments, TSCG offers a full assortment of advisory services to tenants, landlords, developers and financial institutions, as well as bespoke investment opportunities to investors throughout the U.S. TSCG's ability to originate, underwrite and service loans in-house represents a significant barrier to entry in the small balance lending market.

TSCG and Forum Partners formed a strategic partnership in 2022. They co-manage and co-sponsor TSCG Credit Opportunities I, LLC. TSCG is the sponsor and investment manager for the fund, and an affiliate of Forum Partners oversees capital-raising efforts and investor relations.

About Forum Partners

Forum Partners is a global investment manager focused on investing in real assets and best-in-class real estate companies. Since its establishment in 2002, Forum has deployed approximately $7.7 billion of capital across 24 countries and over 100 investments. The company's strength lies in identifying a catalyst for unlocking asset and enterprise value and tailoring investments accordingly. Forum's portfolio of operating companies and affiliates directly or indirectly own or manage over $14 billion of commercial real estate in the United States and worldwide. For more information, visit forumpartners

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Forum Partners

