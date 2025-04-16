28 CAPITAL LAUNCHES NEW VENTURE TO ADVANCE SCIENTIFIC BREAKTHROUGHS FOR PATIENTS

Emerging biotech VC firm continues momentum after successful Tiger Gene debut

BOSTON, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 28 Capital, a next-generation life sciences venture capital firm co-founded by biotech entrepreneur John Boyce and venture capitalist Audrey Warner, today announced the launch of its newest platform. Focused on translating cutting-edge scientific discoveries into breakthrough therapies, the platform builds on the successful track record established under the firm's original name, Tiger Gene.

Seeded by Tiger Management, the first venture gave rise to a portfolio of transformative biotech companies-including platform technologies in therapeutics, diagnostics, and synthetic biology. 28 Capital partners closely with academic founders, top-tier institutions, and PIs to identify foundational science and turn it into scalable, patient-focused businesses.

John Boyce and Audrey Warner first connected at Harvard University, where Boyce serves as a Harvard Fellow and teaches Entrepreneurship and Innovation. Their shared passion for building at the intersection of science and strategy led them to co-found 28 Capital-combining Boyce's operational expertise with Warner's experience in venture capital and commercialization.

"At 28 Capital, we believe the future of medicine is already sitting in academic labs-our job is to unlock it, scale it, and deliver it to patients," said Boyce, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "With this new platform, we're doubling down on a model that combines hands-on company building with strategic capital to drive lasting impact."

Boyce is a nationally recognized biotech innovator with more than $1.8 billion in aggregate exit value across his career. He has raised over $800 million in funding from venture capital, strategic partners, and private investors, consistently delivering high-velocity, high-return outcomes. In 2013, he was honored as one of the Top 15 Technology Luminaries in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal and Mass High Tech. He currently serves as Chairman of NanoMosaic and BrickBio, and Board Director of EnCapsid Therapeutics.

Audrey Warner, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, added: "We're continuing to work side-by-side with world-class scientists to build companies from the ground up. It's about more than capital-it's about conviction, execution, and a deep commitment to patient outcomes."

Warner, a Harvard alumna and former Varsity Women's Ice Hockey player, brings deep expertise in venture capital, company creation, and corporate strategy and execution. Audrey has a strong track record of identifying promising scientific inventions and working alongside scientific founders to unlock and scale world-class technologies. She currently serves as Board Director of Valora Therapeutics, NanoMosaic, and EnCapsid Therapeutics, and Board Observer of BrickBio.

28 Capital will continue to co-invest with leading venture firms, strategics, and institutional LPs in its mission to accelerate breakthrough science into the clinic-and beyond.

About 28 Capital

28 Capital is a Boston-based life sciences venture capital firm focused on company formation and early-stage investing. Formerly known as Tiger Gene, the firm partners with leading scientists and academic institutions to build breakthrough companies addressing areas of significant unmet medical need. 28 Capital takes a hands-on approach to venture creation-working alongside founders from inception through scale. The firm is co-led by John Boyce and Audrey Warner.

