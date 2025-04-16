PLEOPHARMA, INC. Reports New Patent Issuance

New Patent Issued on April 8, 2025

Patent Protection to March 2041

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PleoPharma, Inc. ("PleoPharma" or the "Company"), a privately held company focused on Cannabis-related health issues, announced today that the U.S. Patent Office has issued a new patent focusing on the treatment of sleep disturbances, including sleep quality and duration, associated with cannabis withdrawal syndrome ("CWS") in patients with cannabis use disorder ("CUD").

"We are pleased to have received our third issued patent. Improving sleep quality, depth and duration for patients suffering from CWS is an important aspect of PP-01 and a tremendous benefit in quality of life, especially for CUD patients who are suffering from CWS," said PleoPharma's CEO, Ginger Constantine, MD.

Recently issued U.S. Patent No. 12,268,659 , entitled "Methods and Compositions for Treating Cannabis Use Disorder and Mitigating Cannabinoid Withdrawal," contains method of use claims for mitigating CWS, and in particular improving sleep quality, depth and duration, and further claiming specific dose ranges and detailed dosing schedules corresponding to what the Company believes will be the dosing for PP-01.

The Company notes that additional patent applications are pending in the US and globally in which it is pursuing further IP development.

About cannabis withdrawal/cannabis use disorder

The US Government reported that in 2023 (samhsa) , ~19.2 million Americans had Cannabis Use Disorder with ~ 1.64 million people receiving treatment (~500k inpatient, ~1.1 million outpatient). The number of individuals who received treatment for cannabis related health problems has grown by an average of 28% annually from 2018 to 2023. People with Cannabis Use Disorder commonly experience significant withdrawal symptoms, known as Cannabis Withdrawal Syndrome, that can make it extremely difficult to reduce or discontinue cannabis. There are currently no FDA approved medications for the treatment of cannabis withdrawal syndrome or cannabis use disorder.

PleoPharma recognizes that many people do use cannabis responsibly, but as with alcohol, some may develop a dependence. Our mission is to provide a treatment option for those who want help reducing or discontinuing cannabis.

About PleoPharma, Inc.

PleoPharma, Inc. is a clinical stage development company in the neuropsych and addiction space with a lead asset, PP-01, that is being developed as the first FDA approved treatment of Cannabis Withdrawal Syndrome in people with Cannabis Use Disorder.

The PleoPharma team includes a world class management team and board of directors who have produced multiple high value exits, >50 worldwide product approvals, and 100+ INDs.

For more information on PleoPharma, please visit or email Dawn Halkuff, head of Investor Relations at [email protected] .

This release includes 'forward-looking statements' regarding the operations of PleoPharma, Inc., actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements that reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management of PleoPharma. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. PleoPharma does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

