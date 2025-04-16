Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CRITEO TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MAY 2, 2025


2025-04-16 09:51:30
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO ), the Commerce Media company, will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Friday, May 2, 2025.

On that day, Michael Komasinski, Chief Executive Officer, and Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM CET to discuss these results. They will be joined by Todd Parsons, Chief Product Officer, for the Q&A session.

To access the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers and ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call:

. United States:

+1 800 836 8184

. International:

+1 646 357 8785

. France:

080-094-5120

The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website and will be available for replay.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO ) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects thousands of marketers and media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit .

Contacts

Criteo Investor Relations
Melanie Dambre, [email protected]

Criteo Public Relations
Jessica Meyers, [email protected]

SOURCE Criteo Corp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

