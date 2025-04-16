CRITEO TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MAY 2, 2025
. United States:
+1 800 836 8184
. International:
+1 646 357 8785
. France:
080-094-5120
The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website and will be available for replay.
About Criteo
Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO ) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects thousands of marketers and media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit .
Contacts
Criteo Investor Relations
Melanie Dambre, [email protected]
Criteo Public Relations
Jessica Meyers, [email protected]
