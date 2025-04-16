CRITEO TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MAY 2, 2025

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO ), the Commerce Media company, will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Friday, May 2, 2025.

On that day, Michael Komasinski, Chief Executive Officer, and Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM CET to discuss these results. They will be joined by Todd Parsons, Chief Product Officer, for the Q&A session.

To access the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers and ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call: