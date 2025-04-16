Jersey Central Power & Light Company Announces Launch Of Exchange Offer For Its 5.100% Senior Notes Due 2035

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light Company ("JCP&L" or the "Company"), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., today announced an offer to exchange up to $700 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.100% Senior Notes due 2035 (the "Outstanding Notes") for an equal amount of 5.100% Senior Notes due 2035 registered under the Securities Act (the "New Notes").

The exchange offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 15, 2025, unless extended. Tenders of Outstanding Notes must be made before the exchange offer expires and may be withdrawn any time prior to the expiration of the exchange offer. The exchange offer is being made to satisfy the Company's obligations under a registration rights agreement entered into in connection with the issuance of the Outstanding Notes and does not represent a new financing transaction.

The terms of the exchange offer are set forth in a prospectus dated April 16, 2025. Copies of the prospectus and the other exchange offer documents may be obtained from the exchange agent:

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, N.A.

By Mail or in Person

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A.

c/o The Bank of New York Mellon

Corporate Trust Reorg Unit

500 Ross Street

Suite 625

Pittsburgh, PA, 15262

Attn: Meera Thillai

For Email (for Eligible Institutions Only)

Email: [email protected]

For Information and to Confirm by Telephone

615-381-1655

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to buy or sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any Outstanding Notes or New Notes. The exchange offer is being made only pursuant to the exchange offer prospectus, which is being distributed to holders of the Outstanding Notes and has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-286328), which was declared effective on April 11, 2025.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on X @JCP_L , on Facebook at facebook/JCPandL or online at jcp-l .

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on X @FirstEnergyCorp or online at firstenergycorp .

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements About JCP&L

Statements in this document regarding JCP&L that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, JCP&L undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see JCP&L's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements contained in any subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED