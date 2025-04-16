Grown Alchemist Launches In US On Nordstrom

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partnership with Nordstrom brings together two companies with a shared ethos to provide compelling, innovative product offerings to a consumer market currently seeking brands with missions beyond beauty, bridging the gap into holistic self-care and wellness. Per the 2025 Global Wellness Trend Report, 82% of US consumers now consider wellness a priority in their daily lives.*

Founded in Australia in 2008, Grown Alchemist was built on a powerful belief: when your skin receives ingredients it recognizes, real transformation begins. With up to 94% natural, clinically proven ingredients, Grown Alchemist delivers high-performance skincare that is rooted in science and powered by nature, to provide optimal skin health.

Among the 29 skin, body and hair formulas available on Nordstrom, bestsellers include the Invigorate Hand Wash, Restorative Hand Cream, Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser, Skin Defense Primer, Hydra-Restore Lip Balm, and Energize Body Cleanser.

"Our wellness-first skincare portfolio merges iconic design with science-backed and clinically proven, plant-based formulas to support skin health and function amid the demands of modern living," said Anna Teal, CEO of Grown Alchemist. "Being part of the modern, curated portfolio of beauty on Nordstrom is such an exciting moment for the brand as we expand our presence in the US market. We have a dedicated and growing US consumer base that can now access the brand through this new touchpoint, and we are thrilled to engage the Nordstrom shopper and take them on the Grown Alchemist journey."

Grown Alchemist products available now on Nordstrom include:

Skin: Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser, Hydra-Restore Cream Cleanser, Polishing Exfoliator, Skin Renewal Serum, Instant Smoothing Serum, Hydra-Restore Day Cream, Hydra-Restore Lip Balm, Skin Defense Primer, Polishing Exfoliator

Body: Invigorate Hand Wash, Revitalize Hand Wash, Restorative Hand Cream, Regenerating Hand Cream, Soothing Hand Cream, Rich Restorative Hand Cream, Energize Body Cleanser, Revive Body Cleanser, Smoothing Body Exfoliant, Restorative Body Cream, Rich Restorative Body Cream, Restorative Body Oil, Roll-On Deodorant, Shaving Gel

Hair: Hydra-Restore Shampoo, Hydra-Restore Conditioner

About Grown Alchemist

Grown Alchemist is the official amenities partner of EQUINOX Clubs worldwide and Delta Airlines (Delta One). Additionally, Grown Alchemist can be found in 5-star hotels worldwide including EQUINOX, Nobu, and Four Seasons properties. @grownalchemist

