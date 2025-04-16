Breathe Easier This Spring With These Tips From C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Your home has likely been closed up all winter, which can lead to stale, polluted indoor air," said C & C Heating & Air Conditioning General Manager Dayna Hottle. "It's also allergy season in many parts of the country. Between the dust inside and the pollen outside, you should give your lungs a break and improve your air quality."

Hottle said homeowners should start cleaning their air with an annual air conditioning tune-up and by changing their HVAC air filters.

"Dust and debris often build up in your system during the winter when your A/C isn't running," she said. "Having your system checked and cleaned can improve your home's air rapidly. And, if your air is still stale, you might also consider having your ductwork cleaned, especially if you or your family suffers from allergies or asthma."

Hottle also recommended that homeowners:



Dust and vacuum frequently. Use a vacuum with a HEPA filter to capture fine particles and allergens.

Clean bathroom and kitchen vents. These vents accumulate dust, hair and food particles. Making sure the vents and fan blades are clean improves air quality.

Consider installing an air filtration system or UV lights. While portable filtration systems are fine, a whole-home air filtration system works with a home's HVAC system to filter air in every room. Homeowners can also install UV lights into their systems to kill the bacteria and viruses that can cause breathing issues. Switch to eco-friendly cleaning products. The chemicals many families use to clean their homes can sometimes cause more harm than good. By minimizing harsh chemicals, homeowners can freshen their home's air.

"Tackling indoor air as part of your spring-cleaning routine can help your family breathe easier and feel better," Hottle said. "And as temperatures rise and windows close again to keep the heat out, having cleaner air now sets the stage for a healthier summer indoors."

For more information about C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, call (586) 439-3319 or visit .

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call C & C Heating & Air Conditioning at (586) 439-3319 or visit their website at .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE C & C Heating & Air Conditioning