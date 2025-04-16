Tulsa Home Service Experts Say Clean Air Starts With A Well-Maintained HVAC System

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Most people have kept their homes closed against the cold all winter, which means their indoor air has likely become stale and may even contain toxins that could make them sick," said Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric vice president and co-owner Cassie Pound. "If you or your family are suffering from allergies or have noticed that you are having respiratory issues, the culprit may not be the pollen outside, but the contaminants inside."

Pound said events, such as Earth Day , celebrated on April 22, correctly point to smog and outdoor air pollution as serious issues, but we are also impacted by the quality of the air indoors.

"The most important deterrent to poor air quality is to have your home's HVAC system checked annually and keep your air filters changed regularly," she said. "If you haven't scheduled your air conditioning tune-up, spring is the perfect time to do that. Preventative maintenance not only improves your home's air quality, it also keeps your A/C unit working more efficiently throughout the summer."

Pound said homeowners should also:



Consider a whole-home air filtration system. Attached through the HVAC system, whole-home air purifiers help alleviate respiratory illness by reducing allergens and contaminants throughout the home.

Dust and vacuum regularly. Using dusters that trap the debris and vacuum cleaners with HEPA filters can help homeowners trap and contain contaminants rather than merely move them around.

Control humidity. Excessive or insufficient humidity can promote mold growth or increase dust levels.. The humidity in a home should be between 30% to 60%. Homeowners can purchase tests to determine their home's relative humidity and can purchase humidifiers and dehumidifiers to remedy the issue.

Install radon and carbon monoxide alarms. These gases are odorless and colorless and can be deadly. Homeowners who suspect they have a CO leak in their HVAC system should call their provider as soon as possible. Have the ductwork professionally cleaned. If a home is more than 15 years old, having the ductwork cleaned of debris and mold build-up will improve a home's IAQ.

