New Report Reveals Deepening Leadership Gaps In U.S. Local Government
-
Erosion of public trust (65%) - a key barrier to effective governance
Talent retention struggles (59%) - making it harder to maintain a robust workforce
Budget constraints (53%) - limiting investment in leadership development and succession planning
Workplace culture challenges (49%) - positive workplace culture is a top priority for local government leaders
"This year's results are a wake-up call," said Dr. Church. "Local governments are facing compounding pressures, and without intentional investment in leadership development, the pipeline risks drying up entirely."
Join the Conversation: Exclusive Webinar Details
Local government leaders are invited to join GLS for a timely, interactive discussion on the report's findings and strategies to build more resilient, trusted, and future-ready organizations.
Date: May 14, 2025
Time: 1:00 PM MST
Register Now:
Whether you're in executive leadership, HR, or managing talent development, this webinar is your opportunity to learn how peer agencies are navigating these challenges - and what you can do today to strengthen your own pipeline.
About Government Leadership Solutions
Government Leadership Solutions (GLS) empowers local governments with the tools, frameworks, and support needed to build strong leadership pipelines, strengthen workplace culture, and achieve strategic goals. GLS works alongside agencies to tackle evolving workforce demands with insight, innovation, and impact.
For more information, visit
SOURCE Government Leadership Solutions
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment