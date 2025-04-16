New Report Reveals Deepening Leadership Gaps In U.S. Local Government

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The study, led by renowned leadership expert Dr. Maria Church, introduces three new leadership personas - Challengers, Culturists, and Guardians - that reflect the diverse experiences in today's public service environment directly affecting the health of the local government leadership pipeline. Among the study's most critical findings:



Erosion of public trust (65%) - a key barrier to effective governance

Talent retention struggles (59%) - making it harder to maintain a robust workforce

Budget constraints (53%) - limiting investment in leadership development and succession planning Workplace culture challenges (49%) - positive workplace culture is a top priority for local government leaders

"This year's results are a wake-up call," said Dr. Church. "Local governments are facing compounding pressures, and without intentional investment in leadership development, the pipeline risks drying up entirely."

Local government leaders are invited to join GLS for a timely, interactive discussion on the report's findings and strategies to build more resilient, trusted, and future-ready organizations.

Date: May 14, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM MST

Whether you're in executive leadership, HR, or managing talent development, this webinar is your opportunity to learn how peer agencies are navigating these challenges - and what you can do today to strengthen your own pipeline.

Government Leadership Solutions (GLS) empowers local governments with the tools, frameworks, and support needed to build strong leadership pipelines, strengthen workplace culture, and achieve strategic goals. GLS works alongside agencies to tackle evolving workforce demands with insight, innovation, and impact.

