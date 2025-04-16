Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking Of Modera Weston

Community to Add 172 Spacious Homes Approximately 15 Miles West of Boston

WESTON, Mass., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera Weston , a luxury community approximately 15 miles west of Boston.

The community, which will feature a combined 172 homes and townhomes with expansive layouts, sits in a well-established Weston neighborhood known for its scenic charm and rich history. The community is surrounded by over 60 acres of rolling landscape, including two historic structures set to be restored. Fourteen of those acres are dedicated to the community. First move-ins are anticipated for summer 2026.

"We've always had significant interest in delivering market-rate and affordable housing to a well-established suburb like Weston, which is one of the most desirable communities within Greater Boston," said Doug Arsham , senior managing director of development in Boston for Mill Creek. "Modera Weston is one of the few multifamily communities currently under construction in the area, as barriers to entry are extremely high. We're eager for the opportunity to join the neighborhood and offer what we believe will be a best-in-class living experience for discerning renters."

Situated at 751 Boston Post Road, Modera Weston boasts a commuter-friendly location adjacent to Interstate 90/Mass Turnpike with direct access to Route 128/I-95, which forms a beltway around Boston. Weston is also home to two commuter rail stations, which are within three miles of the community. This will provide easy connectivity to the city's entertainment and nightlife options, as well as the area's thriving employment center that features a high concentration of technology, pharmaceutical and financial institutions.

"We are thrilled to bring Modera Weston to life in such a desirable and well-established community," said Anand Boscha , vice president of development in Boston for Mill Creek Residential. "With its prime location, expansive homes and thoughtfully designed amenities, we believe Modera Weston will offer an exceptional living experience that seamlessly integrates with the town's natural beauty and historic charm."

Modera Weston will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with select den layouts and a generous average size of 1,318 square feet. Community amenities will include an outdoor resort-style swimming pool, grilling area, fire pit, outdoor kitchen, dining area, resident clubhouse, game room, sports simulator, conference room, coworking space, private workstations, pet spa, additional storage space and a 24-hour club-quality fitness studio with cardio equipment. The community will also include two renovated historic buildings that will contain the leasing office, work-from-home space and a guest suite.

Home interiors will feature 10-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces, wood-style plank flooring, powder rooms, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, kitchen islands with storage, soft-close cabinets with under-cabinet lighting, in-home washers and dryers, pass-through closets, smart thermostats and key fob access. Primary bathrooms will include double vanities, soaking tubs and tile shower surrounds. The community will be built to, and is pursuing, an NGBS Silver certification.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2024, the company's portfolio comprises 146 communities representing nearly 42,000 rental homes operating or under construction. For more information, please visit MillCreekPlaces .

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED