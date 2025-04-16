Mega Matrix Inc. Released New Premieres On Flextv From April 7 To 11, Exploring Humanity Through Betrayal, Redemption, And Destiny

1. Karma's Landlord (April 8)

After being betrayed by his wife and a privileged heir, security guard Aidan Ward unexpectedly acquires divine powers as the Landlord of Fate. Reborn as the guardian of Cloud City, he wields his newfound strength to confront a conspiracy by the influential Shaw family, who use the mystical "Destiny Stone" to manipulate the city's fate. Aidan's transformation from mortal to god underscores the power of unwavering conviction in the face of injustice.

2. Hocus Pocus, Who's the Focus? (April 8)

Single mother Olivia Reed, desperate to save her leukemia-stricken son, pawns a Blackwood family heirloom-only to become the secretary to Maxwell, heir to the same lineage. As long-buried secrets resurface, their professional dynamic gives way to a deeper reckoning with a mysterious bond formed five years ago.

3. MILF Wars: The Final Season (April 9)

Business mogul Amanda Wilson's relationship with the younger, domineering CEO Ethan Morgan is upended by entangled family histories. With her former classmates now her in-laws and her son at odds with her lover, Amanda must navigate a minefield of social taboos and familial expectations in her quest for love.

4. Little Miss Can't Be Fooled (April 10)

At her own engagement party, intern reporter Stella exposes her fiancé's infidelity and unexpectedly enters a marriage of convenience with aerospace engineer Miles. What starts as revenge soon evolves into genuine affection as the two unravel a corporate espionage mystery tied to Miles' work-and their shared destiny.

5. After Divorce, I Built a Fabulous Life (April 10)

After a painful divorce, brilliant designer Mia reinvents herself from homemaker to rising fashion icon. As her ex-husband Tyler attempts to win her back, their emotional tug-of-war becomes a poignant narrative of female resilience and the reclaiming of self-worth.

6. Veil of My Juliet (April 11)

Nicholas Pierce, burdened by a past-life curse, is reunited with Rachel Hayes-the reincarnation of the lover he once mistakenly killed. To break the cycle of fate, they must confront generations-old blood feuds and unravel a labyrinth of forgotten memories, ultimately uncovering a thousand-year-old truth of sacrifice and redemption.

Through gripping plots and emotionally resonant characters, these series blend dramatic intensity with humanistic reflection. Whether it's a betrayed guard, a reborn housewife, or star-crossed lovers breaking free from fate, each story affirms a universal truth: true liberation begins with loyalty to oneself.

Available in over 100 countries and regions, FlexTV supports 15 languages including English, Japanese, and Korean. With high-quality content and an exceptional viewing experience, the platform continues to win the hearts of global audiences. Looking ahead, FlexTV remains committed to genre innovation and storytelling excellence, delivering even more diverse and engaging series for viewers worldwide. For more captivating series, visit .

About Mega Matrix Inc.: Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through Yuder Pte, Ltd., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Mega Matrix Inc. is a Cayman Islands corporation headquartered in Singapore. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit: .

Key Metrics

The numbers for our key metrics, which include our period active users (PAU), period paying users (PPU), average membership and top-up streaming service revenue per active user (ARPU), and average membership and top-up streaming service revenue per paying user (ARPPU), are calculated using internal company data based on the activity of user accounts. We define an active user as a user who has downloaded and opened the FlexTV app at least once. We define a paying user as a user who has registered for a membership or has topped up, provided a method of payment, and is entitled to access FlexTV services (this membership or topping up does not include participation in free trials or other promotional offers extended by FlexTV to new users). We define ARPU as average membership and top-up streaming services revenue generated by each active user in one quarter. We define ARPPU as average membership and top-up streaming services revenue generated by each paying user in one quarter. We use these metrics to assess the growth and health of the overall business and believe that ARPU best reflects our ability to attract, retain, engage and monetize our users, and thereby drive revenue. While these numbers are based on what we believe to be reasonable estimates of our user base for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring usage of our products across large online and mobile populations around the world. In addition, we are continually seeking to improve our estimates of our user base, and such estimates may change due to improvements or changes in technology or our methodology.

