Kennametal To Host Earnings Conference Call & Webcast On Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

When : Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 9:30 am ET



Hosts : Sanjay Chowbey, President and CEO

Patrick Watson, Vice President and CFO



Webcast : The conference call will be broadcast via real-time audio on Kennametal's investor relations website at - click "Event" (located in the blue Quarterly Earnings block)

About Kennametal

With over 85 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,400 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2024. Learn more at . Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

