Chunghwa Telecom 2024 Form 20-F Filed With The U.S. SEC
TAIPEI, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (TAIEX: 2412, NYSE: CHT ) ("Chunghwa" or "the Company") today announced that the Company filed its 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 20-F filing is available at .
Hard copies of the Company's complete audited financial statements can also be requested, free of charge, by contacting Chunghwa, by phone or in writing, at the following address:
Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.
Investor Relations
21-3 Xinyi Road, Sec. 1, Taipei, Taiwan 100
Tel: +886 2 2344-5488
email: [email protected]
Website:
About Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom (TAIEX 2412, NYSE: CHT ) ("Chunghwa" or "the Company") is Taiwan's largest integrated telecommunications services company that provides mobile services, fixed-line services, ICT business, sales and other services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services to corporate customers with its big data, information security, cloud computing and IDC capabilities, and is expanding its business into innovative technology services. In recent years, Chunghwa has been actively engaged in ESG practice and has won domestic and international awards and recognition. For more information, please visit our website at .
For inquiries:
Cho-Fen (Angela) Tsai
Director of Investor Relations
+886 2 2344 5488
[email protected]
