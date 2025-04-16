Jaynes Corporation Wins Prestigious 2025 Associated General Contractors Of America Construction Safety Excellence Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The AGC CSEA recognizes construction companies that excel at safety. The AGC award committee scrutinizes companies' commitment to safety, occupational health management, and risk control. Unlike other safety award programs that limit the criteria to frequency rates, the CSEA judging process is more comprehensive, thoroughly examining competitors' management commitment, employee participation, safety training and education programs, work site hazard identification and control, and safety program innovation.

"Jaynes is honored to receive this award, a reflection of our employees' attention to detail," said CEO Shad James.

Post thi

"Jaynes is honored to receive the AGC Construction Safety Excellence Award. It reflects our employees' hard work and attention to detail," said Shad James, President and CEO of Jaynes . "Safety is a core value for us. The job of ensuring safety never ends, but our Safety Brings You Home program, our training and education efforts, how we value mentorship, and our focus on employee well-being are all part of our ongoing vigilance to ensure every employee gets home safely."

Jaynes' EVP of Operations, Greg Krause , said, "It's exciting to win the CSEA. I think everyone at Jaynes is proud that the efforts at safety and employee well-being we take so seriously are recognized as effective. We are always looking to improve safety, as it's a fact of life in construction that no one can take safety for granted. This award shows that employee safety is fundamental to everything we do."

Management's commitment to safety was a major grading element of the competition. Travis Massegee, Jaynes Corporate Safety Director, states, "Our management team has helped ensure that safety is intertwined with everything we do, from pre-construction planning to project delivery. Safe projects are almost always successful projects that Owners say were efficient and positive. Safety and project success go hand in hand."

Jaynes prioritizes employee safety through a holistic lens-the on-site healthcare clinic, the Industrial Athlete program, continually evolving safety training, project site visits from the Jaynes Safety Team with their ubiquitous Mobile Safety Classroom Trailer, and the value field managers place on mentorship were all important components of Jaynes' win.

"Our focus on safety never ends," CEO James mentions. "The award is great recognition for our team, but tomorrow we go back to work, and the things we learned at this award conference will be analyzed to see how the great safety innovations other competitors presented can make Jaynes even safer."

About Jaynes Corporation

Since 1946, Jaynes has been one of the Southwest's most successful commercial contractors, operating in New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, and Colorado. 100% employee-owned, Jaynes' long-term commitment to safety is evidenced in previous first-place wins in the AGC Construction Safety Excellence Awards competition in 2012 and 2015. To learn more about Jaynes and our capabilities, please visit our website .

SOURCE Jaynes Corporation