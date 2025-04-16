SANTA MARGHERITA WINES AND LOVESHACKFANCY BOTTLE THE ESSENCE OF SUMMER WITH THE LAUNCH OF NEW LIMITED-EDITION ROSÉ MAGNUM

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partnership marks Santa Margherita Rosé's first-ever bottle collaboration and first-ever magnum, making this launch a momentous occasion for the beloved Italian winery. With 90 years of expertise, Santa Margherita pioneered the Pinot Grigio category and helped put Prosecco Superiore on the map. As one of the leading Rosé wines in the country, Santa Margherita Rosé is already a staple of summer gatherings. Now, for the first time, it is available in an exclusive 1.5L magnum, exquisitely wrapped in a LoveShackFancy custom printed label and housed in a lovely keepsake box.

"Our worlds align so naturally. Both Santa Margherita and LoveShackFancy are recognized for their passion for pink – from our Rosé to LoveShackFancy's signature feminine aesthetic," said Jane Scott, Vice President of Marketing at Santa Margherita USA. "This partnership felt like the perfect way to celebrate the magic of summer in a way that is both beautiful and delicious."

For LoveShackFancy, this marks its first-ever collaboration in the world of wine and spirits. The limited-edition Rosé features an elegant pink floral LoveShackFancy design adorning the bottle, adding an extra layer of beauty to the already exquisite wine. The wine embodies the heritage and soul of the Trevenezie region tucked in the northeast corner of Italy. Santa Margherita Rosé is vibrant with aromas of peaches and berries, delicate floral notes, and a pleasantly lively and refreshing finish.

Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Founder of LoveShackFancy, shared, "I'm beyond excited to finally have our own magnum Rosé with Santa Margherita! If you know me, you know I love to entertain, and no summer party is ever complete without Rosé. This collaboration with Santa Margherita is all about celebrating life's special moments, toasting to the ones you love and enjoying every special moment."

The Santa Margherita x LoveShackFancy Limited Edition Rosé will be available for a suggested retail price of $50 at select retailers and online, beginning May 20, 2025. With LoveShackFancy's enchanting design and Santa Margherita's signature taste, this limited-edition bottle will be the season's most coveted essential – a true collector's piece for Rosé lovers and style enthusiasts alike.

Visit to find more information.

About Santa Margherita USA:

Santa Margherita was founded in 1935 by Count Gaetano Marzotto in the countryside of Italy's Veneto region. Ninety years since its founding, the claimed wine brand is still owned and operated by the Marzotto family.

Santa Margherita is richly steeped in tradition and a pioneer within the industry. In 1952, the company introduced a sparkling wine, which is now known as Prosecco Superiore. As Santa Margherita established a benchmark of quality and provenance, they paved a path for Prosecco to become one of the most famous and highly regarded sparkling wines in the world. In 1960, Santa Margherita then pioneered the modern winemaking methods of Pinot Grigio and became one of the first wineries to vinify Pinot Grigio as a white wine. Inspired by traditional sparkling wine vinification techniques used to ferment Pinot Grigio without skin contact, Santa Margherita winemakers realized that by moving away from the then-standard method, they could preserve the aromas and flavors of the grape's delicate fruit and floral notes. The result was revolutionary and set a standard of quality and innovation for the category. The wine is the #1 Luxury Imported Pinot Grigio sold in the USA, according to Nielsen value data in 2025.

Today the Santa Margherita portfolio includes five high-quality, authentic, versatile wines grown, harvested, and produced in Italy and rooted in classic Italian ideals: Pinot Grigio, Chianti Classico Riserva, Prosecco Superiore, Sparkling Rosé, and Rosé. As a family-owned company born out of a passionate commitment to preserving the environment, the land, and the community, Santa Margherita embraces eco-friendly practices to protect the planet for generations to come.

More information can be found at .

About LoveShackFancy:

LoveShackFancy is a global fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle brand founded by Rebecca Hessel Cohen in 2013. It was created to celebrate love and revel in the beauty of a flower-filled, rose-colored world. Here, everyday is an occasion and your wildest dreams can become reality.

The LoveShackFancy aesthetic marries vintage inspiration with a fun and modern take on femininity: An overflow of pink, prints, ruffles and lace that speaks not just to romantics at heart but anyone who wants to feel beautiful and confident in their own skin. The bows that can be found across LoveShackFancy clothing, perfume, bedding and kids collections perfectly encapsulate the spirit of the brand-a balance of softness and strength, and an undeniable charm that has no age or time limit.

Today, LoveShackFancy is an award-winning and family-owned company with 20 stores worldwide, 450 retail partners, and collaborations with Stanley, Gap, Hunter Boots, Roller Rabbit, Kendra Scott, Cotton, Pottery Barn, State, Bogner, Supergoop, Hurley, American Girl, Roblox and Bandier. LoveShackFancy has received the WWD Award for The Best Performing Fashion Company and Rebecca has been honored with the Entrepreneurship Award at the Fashion Institute Annual Awards Gala and Visionary Of The Year at The Guild Hall Visionaries Event, and featured on the cover of the New York Times Style section. Millions of friends have joined the party, sharing in the belief that being in love with love is a state of mind that can take you farther than you ever imagined.

Media Contact:

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Santa Margherita