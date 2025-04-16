Nearly Every U.S. Metro Has Higher Rental Prices Than Pre-Pandemic, Despite Months Of Declines
|
Markets
|
Multifamily Units
|
Multifamily Units Permitted vs 5-
|
Milwaukee-Waukesha, Wi
|
1,884
|
101.3 %
|
Oklahoma City, Okla.
|
581
|
90.4 %
|
Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark.
|
1,089
|
39.5 %
|
Cleveland, Ohio
|
720
|
37.9 %
|
Columbus, Ohio
|
7,195
|
32.7 %
|
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.
|
13,937
|
31.5 %
|
Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind.
|
2,534
|
29.9 %
|
Birmingham, Ala.
|
556
|
22.1 %
|
San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, Calif.
|
7,244
|
18.8 %
National Rental Data – March 2025
|
Unit Size
|
Median Rent
|
Rent YoY
|
Rent Change - 6 Years
|
Overall
|
$1,694
|
-1,2 %
|
20.2 %
|
Studio
|
$1,407
|
-1.2 %
|
16.2 %
|
1-Bedroom
|
$1,577
|
-1.1 %
|
18.5 %
|
2-Bedroom
|
$1,878
|
-1.4 %
|
22.1 %
|
Market
|
Median Asking Rent
|
YOY Change
|
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
|
$1,571
|
-2.9 %
|
Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX
|
$1,471
|
-4.5 %
|
Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
|
$1,806
|
1.1 %
|
Birmingham, AL
|
$1,170
|
-4.6 %
|
Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
|
$2,951
|
0.4 %
|
Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY
|
NA
|
NA
|
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
|
$1,522
|
-0.3 %
|
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN
|
$1,787
|
-2.2 %
|
Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
|
$1,291
|
-2.5 %
|
Cleveland, OH
|
$1,161
|
-3.5 %
|
Columbus, OH
|
$1,204
|
1.3 %
|
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
|
$1,461
|
-2.3 %
|
Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO
|
$1,767
|
-6.3 %
|
Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
|
$1,311
|
2.4 %
|
Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT
|
NA
|
NA
|
Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX
|
$1,357
|
-2.0 %
|
Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, IN
|
$1,289
|
-1.8 %
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
$1,510
|
-2.8 %
|
Kansas City, MO-KS
|
$1,371
|
5.3 %
|
Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas, NV
|
$1,453
|
-2.3 %
|
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
|
$2,709
|
-2.8 %
|
Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN
|
$1,234
|
-1.5 %
|
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
|
$1,180
|
-3.0 %
|
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
|
$2,326
|
-1.7 %
|
Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI
|
$1,649
|
0.7 %
|
Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
|
$1,491
|
-1.4 %
|
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN
|
$1,525
|
-2.0 %
|
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
|
NA
|
NA
|
New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ
|
$2,967
|
5.6 %
|
Oklahoma City, OK
|
$1,012
|
1.8 %
|
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
|
$1,679
|
-0.4 %
|
Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
|
$1,744
|
-1.9 %
|
Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
|
$1,492
|
-3.7 %
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
$1,452
|
-0.1 %
|
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
|
$1,658
|
-3.3 %
|
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Raleigh-Cary, NC
|
$1,477
|
-3.3 %
|
Richmond, VA
|
$1,489
|
-0.3 %
|
Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
|
$2,063
|
-3.6 %
|
Rochester, NY
|
NA
|
NA
|
Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
|
$1,863
|
-1.8 %
|
San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
|
$1,239
|
-1.7 %
|
San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
|
$2,667
|
-5.8 %
|
San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA
|
$2,702
|
-2.9 %
|
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
|
$3,339
|
2.0 %
|
Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
|
$1,960
|
-1.2 %
|
St. Louis, MO-IL
|
$1,314
|
-0.2 %
|
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
|
$1,738
|
0.2 %
|
Virginia Beach-Chesapeake-Norfolk, VA-NC
|
$1,493
|
-0.9 %
|
Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
|
$2,291
|
2.6 %
Methodology
Rental data as of March 2025 for studio, 1-bedroom, or 2-bedroom units advertised as for-rent on Realtor®. Rental units include apartments as well as private rentals (condos, townhomes, single-family homes). We use rental sources that reliably report data each month within the top 50 largest metropolitan areas. Realtor began publishing regular monthly rental trends reports in October 2020 with data history stretching back to March 2019.
About Realtor®
Realtor® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS , NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.
Media contact: Mallory Micetich, [email protected]
