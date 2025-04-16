Out Of The Garden Project Honored With Change Agent Award And Strengthens Leadership With New Board Members

GREENSBORO, N.C., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of the Garden Project (OOTGP), the largest local nonprofit dedicated to combating food insecurity, especially among children, is proud to announce several exciting developments within its leadership team. This includes new executive board appointments and the recognition of Board Chair, Dr. Akir Khan, who has been selected as one of this year's recipients of the Change Agent Award , presented annually by Other Voices , a leadership development initiative of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

The Change Agent Award honors individuals and organizations who exemplify exceptional leadership and have made significant strides toward enhancing cultural diversity and inclusiveness in Greensboro. Dr. Khan's dedication and vision have been central to OOTGP's mission, food insecurity among children and families. This recognition highlights Dr. Khan's ongoing impact in the community as board chair and community leader in Greensboro.

We also extend heartfelt thanks to Mr. Rich Crutchfield and Mr. Jeffery Oleynick for their years of dedicated service as board members. Their leadership has been instrumental in expanding access to fresh and healthy food across the region.

The Board has voted to extend Dr. Akir Khan's term as Chair for another year, in recognition of his outstanding leadership and impact on food insecurity. Additionally, we are pleased to welcome Pastor Whitman Toland as the newly elected Vice Chair.

As we continue to build a dynamic and passionate board, OOTGP is excited to welcome three new board members: Mr. Scott Bland , Mr. Steve Brannan , and Mrs. Stephanie Quayle .

Scott Bland brings over 25 years of experience in produce and food distribution, including his tenure as President at Sysco/FreshPoint and his current role as CEO/Member at Foster. His industry expertise and deep community focus will help OOTGP explore innovative food supply partnerships and enhance its impact.

"I believe there have to be better ways to connect people to the food they need to thrive, and I am committed to supporting OOTGP as we lean into living out that mission," said Bland. "Legacy is not what we leave behind; it is the impact we make while we are here. With OOTGP, my personal mission gets multiplied, serving those suffering from food insecurity."

Steve Brannan , a former motivational speaker who inspired over a million elementary students, has spent the past 14 years as a financial advisor with Edward Jones. His experience with communities in need and his communication expertise will be invaluable to OOTGP's outreach and advocacy efforts.

"Having witnessed the impact of hunger and need throughout my years of service-and having personally experienced a time of need during a difficult career transition-joining the OOTGP board is a meaningful way to give back," Brannan shared. "I'm excited to raise awareness and increase the reach of Out of the Garden Project as we work together to eliminate hunger in the Triad."

We are also thrilled to welcome country singer, writer and entrepreneur Stephanie Quayle who's background and passion will further strengthen our board's leadership and diversity.

"I am deeply honored to lend my voice and platform to champion the remarkable efforts of Out of the Garden Project. This powerful collaboration presents a powerful opportunity to bring our communities together, forging a coalition of compassionate individuals dedicated to uplifting our fellow citizens. The need is immense, but our collective resolve to address it is even stronger."

Newly elected Vice Chair Pastor Toland expressed excitement about the path ahead:

"What a privilege it is to serve on the board of Out of the Garden Project. The partnership between The Church on 68 and OOTGP demonstrates the power of collaboration, which broadens our effectiveness in serving families in the Triad."

Out of the Garden Project is grateful for the continued dedication of all our board members, both new and returning, as we remain steadfast in our mission to ensure no child goes hungry.

