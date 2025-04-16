AB DAO And Bitget Launch Dual Reward Campaign, Distributing $2.6M Worth Of $AB Globally

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AB DAO officially announced the launch of a dual reward campaign in collaboration with Bitget (bitget), the world's second-largest digital asset trading platform. In celebration of AB's Token Generation Event (TGE), the campaign will distribute a total of 213,307,000 $AB, valued at approximately $2.6 million USD, to users worldwide-aiming to ignite participation and accelerate ecosystem activation.

Campaign 1: PoolX Staking – Stake AB & BGB to Earn $AB Airdrops

Staking Period: April 16, 2025, 10:00 – April 30, 2025, 10:00 (UTC+8)

Total Airdrop Pool: 135,173,000 $AB

Campaign 2: CandyBomb – Trade AB or BGB to Win $AB Airdrops

Event Period: April 16, 2025, 10:00 – April 23, 2025, 10:00 (UTC+8)

Total Airdrop Pool: 78,134,000 $AB

Official Bitget Event Announcement:



In addition to this incentive campaign, AB DAO and Bitget will jointly execute a global co-marketing initiative, with a focus on key markets such as Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. This partnership aims to expand AB's visibility and presence across the global Web3 ecosystem.

The initiative marks a key milestone in AB DAO's global expansion strategy. Moving forward, AB DAO will continue to onboard new trading platforms and ecosystem partners, accelerating the development of an open and inclusive Web3 infrastructure.

AB DAO's Mission: Empower 100 Million People Worldwide to Hold $AB

Official Website:

Global Community Portal:

SOURCE AB DAO

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED