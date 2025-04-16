GSMA M360 Eurasia 2025 To Spotlight Regional Digital Transformation

Ahead of the Event, the GSMA has Published its Findings on the Impact of Taxation on Digital Expansion

LONDON, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for M360 Eurasia which will be held for the first time in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, 21-22 May 2025. Ahead of the event, the GSMA has announced key findings from its upcoming taxation report, Mobile Sector Taxation Report in Eurasia.

With countries such as Turkmenistan (51%), Tajikistan (42%), and Uzbekistan (40%) experiencing significant barriers to mobile internet usage despite network availability, the report finds that reducing tax burdens on mobile adoption and investment across the region could unlock substantial socio-economic benefits and accelerate digital transformation across Eurasia.

M360 Eurasia 2025, organised in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Technologies of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Host Sponsor Beeline Uzbekistan, a subsidiary of VEON, will serve as a platform to explore policies, investments, and technological advancements shaping the future of connectivity. Located at the InterContinental Tashkent, M360 Eurasia will bring together regional and global leaders from the mobile ecosystem to discuss the latest innovations in 5G, AI, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure.

The GSMA has confirmed that its newly appointed Director General, Vivek Badrinath , will deliver his inaugural keynote address in his new role at M360 Eurasia 2025.

This year's edition will feature high-level discussions, thought-provoking panels, and keynote addresses from influential industry leaders and policymakers. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with mobile operators and technology innovators, forging strategic partnerships to drive digital growth across Eurasia.

With digital transformation playing a critical role in economic development, M360 Eurasia 2025 will provide a unique opportunity to address key challenges and opportunities shaping the future of mobile technology in the region.

We invite you to learn more about the M360 Eurasia and the GSMA, click here for more insights.

