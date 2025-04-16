Chime Biologics Partners Polpharma Biologics To Advance Global Biosimilar Development



Accelerate Polpharma Biologics biosimilar program from IND to commercial manufacturing

Includes a commitment to producing for US FDA BLA submission Expand global market presence through launch in EU and other regions

GDAŃSK, Poland and SHANGHAI, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chime Biologics , a leading global CDMO that enables its partners' success in biologics, is pleased to announce a strategic cooperation agreement with Polpharma Biologics to advance the end-to-end development and manufacture of a biosimilar product for the global market. This partnership underscores Chime Biologics' commitment to delivering high-quality, cost-effective biologics and further strengthening Chime Biologics' presence in Europe.

Under this agreement, Chime Biologics will provide Polpharma Biologics with end-to-end support for a biosimilar development, spanning from investigational new drug (IND) to commercial supply.

Meeting Global Supply Needs

Polpharma Biologics, a major player in the global biosimilar market and the largest biotechnology company in Poland, brings a robust pipeline that includes multiple early-stage and late-stage biosimilars, along with two FDA/EMA-approved biosimilar products.

With an extensive track record in delivering biosimilars for global markets, Chime Biologics is well-positioned to meet the growing global demand for biosimilars. Through Chime's true end-to-end offerings, from our state-of-the-art cell line, process and analytical development capabilities, expanding manufacturing capabilities and regulatory support activities, Chime Biologics offers clients fast-tracked CMC development to commercial supply to ensure fast market entry for our clients.

"We are thrilled to contribute to Polpharma Biologics' growth as we provide all-in-one solutions to accelerate biosimilar development and reduce the time-to-market," said Dr. Jimmy Wei, President of Chime Biologics . "This collaboration reinforces our strategy of delivering high-quality, affordable biologics to patients worldwide."

"Partnering with Chime Biologics supports our strategic vision to swiftly bring affordable biosimilars developed in Europe to global markets," said Konstantin Matentzoglu, Member of the Supervisory Board of Polpharma Biologics Group BV . "By working with Chime Biologics, we can accelerate patient access to biosimilar therapies. This partnership further strengthens Polpharma Biologics' global position as a leading biosimilars developer, while leveraging Asian partners with optimized cost-benefit ratio".

About Polpharma Biologics

Polpharma Biologics is an international biotechnology company, with integrated operations in the European Union (EU), developing and manufacturing biosimilar medicines. Polpharma Biologics develops biosimilar therapies to treat a range of conditions in major therapeutic areas. Programs at Polpharma Biologics start in cell line development and transition through technical and clinical development to commercial-scale production, preparing drugs for future commercial partnerships with global pharmaceutical organizations. Under partnerships agreements, the company manufactures two approved biosimilars from its pipeline; ranibizumab and natalizumab. With its cell line development center in The Netherlands, and two centers of development and manufacturing in Poland, Polpharma Biologics creates development opportunities for biotechnology specialists. For more information, please visit .

About Chime Biologics

Chime Biologics is a leading global CDMO, focused on ensuring its partners' success in delivering innovative biologics to the world. Chime Biologics is a biologics service provider, from pre-clinical support and cell line development to clinical and commercial manufacturing of DS and DP. Employing our innovative and state-of-the-art development and manufacturing capabilities and proven success in supporting our clients with their clinical and commercial authorizations across the globe, Chime Biologics is a true end-to-end solution provider for the global biologics industry. We share a common goal to make cutting-edge biomedicines affordable and accessible to all patients globally, fulfilling our commitment to human health. For more information, please visit .

Logo -

