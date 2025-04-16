AEWIN Unveils High-Performance Servers & Network Appliances For AI-Driven Cybersecurity At 2025 RSA Conference

MENAFN - PR Newswire) AEWIN offers a comprehensive product portfolio of network appliances ranging from desktop and 1U Rackmount to 2U Rackmount form factors, powered by Intel and AMD latest CPUs. The flagship 2U network appliance, SCB-1953, supports 2x 50G ports for high availability networking, 1x 10G management port, and up to 8x NICs PCIe5.0 network expansion bays supporting high-speed NICs up to 200G. It also offers optional dual-width FHFL PCIe 5.0 slots for GPU/FPGA accelerators, enabling AI-powered cybersecurity including XDR, UTM, and AI-enhanced traffic management.

For mission-critical security applications, AEWIN's 2U2N High Availability Storage Server, MIS-5131, is designed for resilience and performance. It features 24x hot-swappable dual-port NVMe drive bays for high-speed storage. The dual node architecture within a single chassis allows for seamless failover through the NTB (Non-Transparent Bridge) interconnectivity, two BMC communication, and dual-port NVMe drives. Its expandability for GPUs, FPGAs, and high-speed NICs further enhances its suitability for AI-driven security operations including intelligent data management and security analysis.

In addition, AEWIN offers versatile Storage Servers featuring 12x 3.5", 8x PCIe Gen5 slots for NIC and GPU/FPGA cards. They include BAS-6101B based on single AMD Turin CPU, BIS-5132 based on single Xeon 6700/6500-series processor with P-cores (R1S), and BIS-5231 based on dual Intel Xeon 6 Processors. Moreover, there are NVMe Servers built upon AEWIN existing Intel and AMD platforms. By integrating AEIWN self-design E1.S Storage Adapter Cards, RS118A, into SCB-194x/SCB-195x series, the system can support up to 16x E.S drive bays for high speed NVMe SSDs to achieve real-time cybersecurity applications such as SIEM, NGFW, IPS, etc.

To further enhance performance and security, AEWIN offers a broad range of expansion cards in the form of AEWIN expansion module bay and standard PCIe slot. Upcoming NICs offer up to 200G QSFP56 port for high throughput expansion. To enhance security function, AEWIN designs crypto acceleration cards with up to 100G to improve the performance of encryption, decryption, and compression. Together, AEWIN performant platforms with advanced network expansion modules and QAT cards help customers to build tailored cybersecurity solutions that address diverse security challenges.

