AS Tallink Grupp Audited Annual Report For The Financial Year 2024
|For the year ended 31 December
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|2020
|Revenue (EUR million)
|785.8
|835.3
|771.4
|476.9
|442.9
|Gross profit/loss (EUR million)
|153.6
|203.8
|113.5
|21.7
|-43.5
|EBITDA1 (EUR million)
|175.2
|214.5
|135.8
|58.3
|8
|EBIT1 (EUR million)
|77.4
|113.3
|37.7
|-37
|-92.6
|Net profit/loss for the period (EUR million)
|40.3
|78.9
|13.9
|-56.6
|-108.3
|Depreciation and amortisation1 (EUR million)
|97.8
|101.2
|98.1
|95.3
|100.7
|Capital expenditures1 2(EUR million)
|22.4
|28.2
|203.3
|20.2
|100.1
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding
|743 569 064
|743 569 064
|743 569 064
|694 444 381
|669 882 040
|Earnings/loss per share1 (EUR)
|0.05
|0.11
|0.02
|-0.08
|-0.16
|Number of passengers1
|5 580 016
|5 705 600
|5 462 085
|2 961 975
|3 732 102
|Number of cargo units1
|303 234
|323 990
|409 769
|369 170
|359 811
|Average number of employees1
|4 964
|4 879
|5 023
|4 360
|6 104
|As at 31 December
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|2020
|Total assets (EUR million)
|1 463.90
|1 555.20
|1 691.60
|1 585.90
|1 516.20
|Total liabilities (EUR million)
|681.6
|769.5
|984.7
|893.4
|801.9
|Interest-bearing liabilities1 (EUR million)
|556.4
|649.3
|853.5
|779.9
|705.1
|Net debt1 (EUR million)
|537.7
|607.3
|738.6
|652.4
|677.3
|Net debt to EBITDA1
|3.1
|2.8
|5.4
|11.2
|84.2
|Total equity (EUR million)
|782.3
|785.8
|706.9
|692.5
|714.3
|Equity ratio1 (%)
|53.40%
|50.50%
|41.80%
|43.70%
|47.10%
|Number of ordinary shares outstanding
|743 569 064
|743 569 064
|743 569 064
|743 569 064
|669 882 040
|Shareholders' equity per share (EUR)
|1.05
|1.06
|0.95
|0.93
|1.07
|Ratios1
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|2020
|Gross margin (%)
|19.50%
|24.40%
|14.70%
|4.50%
|-9.80%
|EBITDA margin (%)
|22.30%
|25.70%
|17.60%
|12.20%
|1.80%
|EBIT margin (%)
|9.90%
|13.60%
|4.90%
|-7.80%
|-20.90%
|Net profit/loss margin (%)
|5.10%
|9.40%
|1.80%
|-11.90%
|-24.50%
|ROA (%)
|5.10%
|7.00%
|2.40%
|-2.40%
|-6.10%
|ROE (%)
|5.20%
|10.60%
|2.10%
|-8.20%
|-14.10%
|ROCE (%)
|6.00%
|8.40%
|3.10%
|-2.80%
|7.20%
|Current ratio
|0.5
|0.5
|0.7
|0.6
|0.4
1 Alternative performance measures based on ESMA guidelines are disclosed in the“Alternative performance measures” section of the report.
2 Does not include additions to right-of-use assets.
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
|For the year ended 31 December, in thousands of EUR
|2024
|2023
|Revenue
|785 822
|835 325
|Cost of sales
|-632 266
|-631 491
|Gross profit/loss
|153 556
|203 834
|Sales and marketing expenses
|-43 849
|-42 162
|Administrative expenses
|-52 853
|-52 401
|Impairment loss on receivables
|7
|-71
|Other operating income
|21 684
|4 275
|Other operating expenses
|-1 115
|-171
|Result from operating activities
|77 430
|113 304
|Finance income
|938
|1 332
|Finance costs
|-29 198
|-36 864
|Share of profit/loss of equity-accounted investees
|0
|-75
|Profit/loss before income tax
|49 170
|77 697
|Income tax
|-8 896
|1 175
|Net profit/loss
|40 274
|78 872
|Net profit/loss attributable to equity holders of the Parent
|40 274
|78 872
|Other compherensive income
|Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
|Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
|332
|-172
|Other comprehensive income
|332
|-172
|Total comprehensive income
|40 606
|78 700
|Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the Parent
|40 606
|78 700
|Basic and diluted loss per share (in EUR)
|0.054
|0.106
Consolidated statement of financial position
|As at 31 December, in thousands of EUR
|2024
|2023
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|18 705
|41 921
|Trade and other receivables
|25 268
|31 766
|Prepayments
|8 764
|7 661
|Prepaid income tax
|0
|193
|Inventories
|48 083
|41 411
|Current assets
|6 901
|122 952
|107 721
|Investments in equity-accounted investees
|0
|Other financial assets and prepayments
|518
|4 794
|Deferred income tax assets
|21 840
|21 840
|Investment property
|300
|300
|Property, plant and equipment
|1 310 000
|1 377 664
|Intangible assets
|23 562
|27 671
|Non-current assets
|1 356 220
|1 432 269
|TOTAL ASSETS
|1 463 941
|1 555 221
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
|104 549
|104 097
|Trade and other payables
|95 146
|85 406
|Payables to owners
|6
|6
|Income tax liability
|7
|10
|Deferred income
|30 102
|34 788
|Current liabilities
|229 810
|224 307
|Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
|451 825
|545 160
|Non-current liabilities
|451 825
|545 160
|Total liabilities
|681 635
|769 467
|Share capital
|349 477
|349 477
|Share Premium
|663
|663
|Reserves
|65 901
|67 056
|Retained earnings
|366 265
|368 558
|Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent
|782 306
|785 754
|Total equity
|782 306
|785 754
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|1 463 941
|1 555 221
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|For the year ended 31 December, in thousands of EUR
|2024
|2023
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net profit/loss for the period
|40 274
|78 872
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation and amortisation
|97 751
|101 224
|Net gain/loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment
|-18 260
|-15
|Net interest expense
|28 008
|35 290
|Loss from equity-accounted investees
|0
|75
|Net unrealised foreign exchange gain/loss
|288
|-198
|Loss from investments
|560
|123
|Income tax
|8 896
|-1 175
|Adjustments
|117 243
|135 324
|Changes in:
|Receivables related to operating activities
|6 481
|-378
|Prepayments related to operating activities
|-776
|1 718
|Inventories
|-13 573
|-1 446
|Liabilities related to operating activities
|8 505
|-10 457
|Changes in assets and liabilities
|637
|-10 563
|Cash generated from operating activities
|158 154
|203 633
|Income tax paid
|-4 740
|-186
|NET CASH FROM/USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|153 414
|203 447
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|-22 260
|-28 131
|Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment
|24 555
|613
|Interest received
|938
|1 332
|NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|3 233
|-26 186
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from loans received
|0
|59 972
|Repayment of loans received
|-87 045
|-251 431
|Change in overdraft
|0
|-15
|Payment of lease liabilities
|-18 659
|-21 519
|Interest paid
|-29 095
|-32 827
|Payment of transaction costs related to loans
|-450
|-4 455
|Dividends paid
|-44 614
|NET CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|-179 863
|-250 275
|TOTAL NET CASH FLOW
|-23 216
|-73 014
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
|41 921
|114 935
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|-23 216
|-73 014
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
|18 705
|41 921
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail ...
Phone: +372 56157170
