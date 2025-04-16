DIX Developments Completes Final $10 Million Acquisition For Ashton Park Assemblage In Palm Bay
Ashton Park Town CenterWith all 1,568 acres assembled, we can fully execute our vision for a destination community that blends housing, jobs, services, and walkability in one of Florida's fastest-growing regions.” - James Dicks, CEOLAKE MARY,, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DIX Developments, through its affiliate Ashton Park
Town Center, has completed the acquisition of 133 acres in southeast Palm Bay, marking the
final phase in the full assemblage of Ashton Park-a transformative 1,568-acre, $2.5 billion
mixed-use development on Florida's Space Coast.
This final purchase brings to completion a three-phase land acquisition that began with the
December 2024 purchase of 302 acres for $15.6 million, followed by a $74 million transaction
for 1,134 acres in March 2025. The full assemblage now positions Ashton Park to enter its next
chapter of development, including residential, commercial, and town center components.
“This was many years in the making, and now Ashton Park is ready for the next phase,” said
James Dicks, CEO of DIX Developments.“With all 1,568 acres assembled, we can fully execute
our vision for a destination community that blends housing, jobs, services, and walkability in one
of Florida's fastest-growing regions.”
At full buildout, Ashton Park will include:
. 3,815 Single-Family Homes
. 961 Townhomes
. 1,037 Apartments
. 1 Million Square Feet of Commercial/Retail Space
. A 133-Acre Town Center
Located along Micco Road, the entire project has been annexed into the City of Palm Bay and
rezoned as a Planned Unit Development (PUD). The 133-acre Town Center will serve as the
community's heartbeat, offering retail, dining, entertainment, and civic amenities in a walkable,
pedestrian-friendly setting.
Jake Wise of Construction Engineering Group continues to lead planning and engineering, while
Cristian Oquendo of CBA Architects oversees architectural design and town center theming.
“Ashton Park reflects our long-term commitment to the City of Palm Bay and Brevard County,”
Dicks added.“This milestone sets the stage for a modern community that supports housing
demand, commercial investment, and long-term job creation.”
About DIX Developments
DIX Developments is a fully integrated Florida-based real estate firm focused on land
acquisition, entitlement, and development across the state. The company currently controls
approximately 4,900 acres with plans for over 15,000 residential lots, 3,000 apartment units, and
3 million square feet of commercial and retail development.
