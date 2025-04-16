DIX Developments Completes Final $10 Million Acquisition For Ashton Park Assemblage In Palm Bay

Ashton Park Town Center

- James Dicks, CEOLAKE MARY,, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DIX Developments, through its affiliate Ashton ParkTown Center, has completed the acquisition of 133 acres in southeast Palm Bay, marking thefinal phase in the full assemblage of Ashton Park-a transformative 1,568-acre, $2.5 billionmixed-use development on Florida's Space Coast.This final purchase brings to completion a three-phase land acquisition that began with theDecember 2024 purchase of 302 acres for $15.6 million, followed by a $74 million transactionfor 1,134 acres in March 2025. The full assemblage now positions Ashton Park to enter its nextchapter of development, including residential, commercial, and town center components.“This was many years in the making, and now Ashton Park is ready for the next phase,” saidJames Dicks, CEO of DIX Developments.“With all 1,568 acres assembled, we can fully executeour vision for a destination community that blends housing, jobs, services, and walkability in oneof Florida's fastest-growing regions.”At full buildout, Ashton Park will include:. 3,815 Single-Family Homes. 961 Townhomes. 1,037 Apartments. 1 Million Square Feet of Commercial/Retail Space. A 133-Acre Town CenterLocated along Micco Road, the entire project has been annexed into the City of Palm Bay andrezoned as a Planned Unit Development (PUD). The 133-acre Town Center will serve as thecommunity's heartbeat, offering retail, dining, entertainment, and civic amenities in a walkable,pedestrian-friendly setting.Jake Wise of Construction Engineering Group continues to lead planning and engineering, whileCristian Oquendo of CBA Architects oversees architectural design and town center theming.“Ashton Park reflects our long-term commitment to the City of Palm Bay and Brevard County,”Dicks added.“This milestone sets the stage for a modern community that supports housingdemand, commercial investment, and long-term job creation.”For media inquiries, contact:...About DIX DevelopmentsDIX Developments is a fully integrated Florida-based real estate firm focused on landacquisition, entitlement, and development across the state. The company currently controlsapproximately 4,900 acres with plans for over 15,000 residential lots, 3,000 apartment units, and3 million square feet of commercial and retail development.DIX Developments205 S Eola DriveOrlando, FLJames Dicks, CEOPhone: 407.542.6120Email: ...

