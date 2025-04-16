Creative Bubbles By The Randoms Launches Illustrated Poetry Collaboration

A quiet morning moment with coffee, colour, and creativity, exploring Creative Bubbles by The Randoms

Here I Am delivers an unfiltered emotional release, a raw declaration of presence and power, rendered in bold, monochromatic intensity.

Creativity from Creative Bubbles by The Randoms celebrates imagination in motion, a vivid interplay of colour, vision, and artistic possibility.

Debut collection of illustrated poems explores identity, love & relationships, empowerment and connection.

- Natasha JaclynMANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Bubbles by The Randoms, a fresh collaboration between poet Natasha Jaclyn and illustrator Rebecca Blu aka Rebecca Art , has released its debut collection of illustrated poems, a compelling offering for those drawn to contemporary verse, visual storytelling, and the creative interplay between word and image.The collection, now live at , introduces a growing archive shaped by introspection, emotional nuance, and creative freedom. With early access available via free subscription, the project invites readers, curators, and publishers to engage with a body of work that is both grounded and expressive.“There was no master plan,” say the creators,“only a pull to create something real, where verse and image hold hands and speak as one.” The debut catalogue features original poems paired with expressive illustrations. Themes range from love, identity, and loss, to vulnerability, protest, and personal reckoning.Works such as Foolish Brave Girl , Creativity, Here I Am, and Old Activism demonstrate a lyrical yet unflinching approach to form and feeling. The poetry moves between lyrical clarity and layered introspection, as in Here I Am"Here I am, flippingFor all the world to see,Here I am, screamingThrowing out my misery"In Old Activism, a quiet elegy for conviction and retreat, the tone shifts into reflection"She grew ashamed of difference,And tired of the heights,The soapbox of sighs and stillness"Rebecca Blu's visual interpretations deepen each poem's atmosphere, extending meaning through expressive lines, tonal contrast, and abstract gesture. The result is a portfolio of works that stand independently yet resonate collectively, a series of distilled moments designed to be felt as much as read.Creative Bubbles is positioned as a digital space for thoughtful exploration. With no monetisation model, the collaboration follows a deliberate path rooted in authenticity and artistic freedom. New works are released regularly and shared first with subscribers.For editors, publishers, and curators seeking new voices and creative forms, Creative Bubbles by The Randoms represents a distinctive addition to the contemporary arts landscape. The collaboration between Jaclyn and Blu is both expansive and intimate, shaped by lived experiences across the UK, France, Greece, Italy, The Netherlands, and Australia.With its first release now live and future pieces in development, Creative Bubbles is a creative venture that's already making its mark, quietly confident, emotionally honest, and full of promise.Explore the collection:/collectionSubscribe for early access:Follow on social media:Instagram –TikTok – @creativebubblesbtrFacebook –Bluesky –Media contactDetails available via the website and social platforms.

Rebecca Blu

Creative Bubbles By The Randoms

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Other

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.