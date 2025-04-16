403
Flushing Asian Grocers Brace for Price Rises Amid Rising Import Costs
(MENAFN) Shoppers continue to fill the aisles of Asian grocery stores in Flushing, New York, despite the unpredictable weather. At Chang Jiang Supermarket, one of the busiest spots in the area, the checkout line is notably longer than usual.
"Look at this checkout line. It's much longer than usual," stated Wu Jianxi, the store manager.
Business owners are growing concerned as the Trump administration’s fluctuating tariffs, especially the steep ones on Chinese imports, are driving up import costs. Wu explained that once current inventory is depleted, price increases may become inevitable, potentially turning customers away.
"We haven't raised prices yet. We're trying to stock up as much as we can. ... I contact suppliers every day to get inventory. But the amount allocated to each supermarket is also limited. After two months, the warehouse will be emptied," remarked Wu.
Although prices have remained stable so far, many customers are already preparing for future hikes by stocking up. "My personal suggestion is to buy long-lasting dry goods or oils that can be stored longer," Wu advised.
With 60 percent of Chang Jiang’s products imported from China, price increases are expected in the near future, according to the store manager.
