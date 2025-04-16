Porsche Experience Center Atlanta celebrates its 10th anniversary

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tickets available now for the community event to be held on Saturday, June 7th

Atlanta., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ten years ago, Porsche Experience Center Atlanta opened its doors for the first time. Since then, it has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors, it's hosted thrilling experiences on and off the track and has even become home to a movie franchise. To celebrate, on June 7th, the site will once again open its doors for an event to mark a special anniversary.

“I was there when the very first guests were welcomed – and it's been truly a privilege to be part of such a fantastic team that has seen our site grow and thrive since those early days,” said Michelle Rainey, Director of Porsche Experience Centers.“For the last decade we have inspired a community of dreamers who value the heritage, innovation and style that our vehicles represent. This anniversary is a great chance to celebrate Porsche's presence in the surrounding Hapeville and Atlanta communities.”

The ticketed event, which is open to the public, starts at 11 a.m. and runs through to 4 p.m. Guests can enjoy thrilling demonstration laps, immersive simulator lab experiences, delicious food and other activities, including giveaways. General admission tickets start at $50 and can be purchased through the event website here . Each general admission ticket includes entrance to the event and two food tickets.

Guests can also purchase Simulator Lab and Demonstration Lap times through the event website. Attendees who buy Demonstration Laps can choose from a 911 Carrera S or GTS, which will run on the South Track, or GT model variants for rides on the West Track.

