VNS Health Medicare Advantage Health Plans Now Available For Residents Of Erie And Monroe Counties In New York State

VNS Health

Easy-to-Use Plans and Benefits Make Health Care Simpler to Understand and Use for Seniors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Home and community-based nonprofit VNS Health has received approval from the New York State Department of Health (the Department) to expand its Medicare health plan offerings into Erie and Monroe Counties. The expansion provides a growing number of older adults in these regions with easy-to-access benefits and services aimed at helping them live safely in their homes as they age and their health care needs change.Offerings include VNS Health Total, an integrated Medicaid Advantage Plus (MAP) plan created specifically for New Yorkers with long-term care needs who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid, EasyCare Plus for those eligible for Medicaid and Medicare without long-term care needs, and EasyCare for Medicare beneficiaries.All of the newly available plans are built on VNS Health's mission to improve the health and well-being of people through high-quality, cost-effective health care in the home and community. They include simple and accessible comprehensive care management that is aimed at helping older adults and people with chronic illness or disabilities live their best possible lives. Extra benefits-not covered by regular Medicare-help make essential health services even more accessible and affordable for members.VNS Health Total earned the New York State Department of Health's highest Quality Incentive rating in 2024, and is the only 5-Star MAP plan available in New York State.“Helping people live healthier, more independent lives is what our plans are all about,” said Patricia Deferio, Vice President for Upstate Health Plans at VNS Health.“Just because someone is older or has complex health care needs doesn't mean they should have to struggle with 'red tape' or do without the comprehensive care they need. Our integrated health plans make health care simpler and easier to access, so people can stay active in their communities and live their best lives.”Effective May 1, 2025, eligible residents of Erie and Monroe Counties will be able to enroll in VNS Health Medicare plans. VNS Health has had a strong presence across New York State for decades, and offers health plans in 38 counties , including Albany, Nassau, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Suffolk, and Westchester. The nonprofit is also aligned with clinical care coordinators from Elderwood IPA, Mohawk Valley Health System, and other regional providers through its Medicaid MLTC plans.About VNS Health:VNS Health is one of the nation's largest nonprofit home- and community-based health care organizations. Innovating in health care for more than 130 years, our commitment to health and well-being is what drives us-we help people live, age, and heal where they feel most comfortable, in their own homes, connected to their family and community. VNS Health offers a full range of health care services, solutions and health plans designed to simplify the health care experience and meet the diverse and complex needs of those we serve in New York and beyond.

Beatrice Santa-Wood

VNS Health

+1 646-939-2189

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.