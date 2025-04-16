Financial Literacy Course Earns A-G Certification From The University Of California Money Vehicle

Money Vehicle Financial Literacy Course A-G Certified

As California High Schools search to meet the new state mandate requiring Financial Literacy to graduate, Money Vehicle receives statewide stamp of approval!

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Money Vehicle , a leading financial literacy curriculum designed for high school students, is proud to announce that its Financial Literacy course has been officially approved as an A-G certified course by the University of California (UC A-G Requirements) . This milestone enables California high school students to fulfill both graduation and college admission requirements while gaining essential personal finance skills.With California's statewide mandate requiring all high school students to complete a personal finance course for graduation, this approval positions Money Vehicle as an essential, turnkey solution for schools. Now A-G certified, the Financial Literacy course not only helps districts meet this new state requirement but also provides students with college-preparatory credit recognized by the prestigious University of California system.“This is a huge win for our schools, students, and families,” said Jedidiah Collins, CFP, Founder of Money Vehicle and former NFL player turned financial educator.“Our mission is to empower 1 million students to speak the language of money. Being A-G approved validates the program and allows California students the opportunity to earn academic credit as well as start financial plans.”Chase Moline, teacher and coach at Mission Viejo High School in Saddleback Valley Unified School District, added:"Money Vehicle has been great in my high school math classroom, breaking down financial concepts in a way that's easy for students to understand and ties in well with real-life situations. My students have responded well to both the book and the videos, and it's been great to see their confidence grow when talking about money.From a teaching standpoint, the structure and resources make it easy to plan lessons and engage students in a conversation. The A-G approval of Money Vehicle reflects how comprehensive and cohesive Money Vehicle is.The Money Vehicle Financial Literacy course is already being delivered in districts across California and now will be available for any schools looking for an A-G Certified course. Money Vehicle will continue to support educators in delivering engaging, standards-aligned lessons on cash management, investing, credit, taxes, insurance, and more.Dr. Randall Hoggard, a district leader and advocate for financial literacy, celebrated the news:"This is fantastic news for California educators! Money Vehicle opens doors for our students, making the teaching experience smoother and the learning outcomes even more impactful. With this A-G certification, our schools are equipped to meet state mandates and give students a strong foundation in personal finance."As financial literacy education continues to gain traction nationwide, this certification accelerates Money Vehicle's ability to serve districts, charter networks, and community organizations looking for a comprehensive, easy-to-implement financial literacy program.For more information about bringing Money Vehicle to your school or district, visit or contact ....About Money VehicleMoney Vehicle is a comprehensive financial literacy curriculum built by educators, certified financial planners, and industry experts. Designed for high school students, the program equips young people with the knowledge and tools to start their financial journeys with confidence. Through interactive videos, activities, and the Capstone Character Project, students create personalized financial plans, building habits that last a lifetime.

