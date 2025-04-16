Finland President Dials PM Modi, Discusses Ongoing Collaborations In Digitalization, Mobility

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finland President Alexander Stubb reiterated their commitment to further strengthen and deepen the partnership between the two countries, including in the areas of quantum, 5G-6G, AI and cyber-security during their telephonic conversation, on Wednesday.

"Had a fruitful conversation with President Alexander Stubb. Finland is an important partner country in the EU. We are committed to elevating our ties. Exchanged our perspectives on regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the two leaders reviewed the ongoing collaboration between the two countries including in the areas of digitalization, sustainability and mobility besides also exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine.

As the two leaders agreed to remain in touch, Finland's President expressed his country's support for closer India-EU relations and conclusion of a mutually beneficial FTA at the earliest.

"Had a good phone conversation today with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. We discussed, among other things, bilateral relations, Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, and the geopolitical shifts and their implications for the multilateral system. In these turbulent times, the friendship between Finland and India is more important than ever," Stubb wrote on X.

On Tuesday, PM Modi spoke with Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen, emphasising that both countries continue to work extensively together in several fields, including the Green Strategic Partnership.

"Glad to speak with PM Mette Frederiksen today. Reaffirmed our strong support for the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and enhancing cooperation across sectors for the benefit of our people. We also discussed regional and global developments of mutual interest," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

Recalling high-level exchanges between both countries ever since the launch of the Green Strategic Partnership in 2020, the leaders noted the expansion of the Green Strategic Partnership in various fields which have created favourable conditions for Danish investments in India to contribute to green transition. The leaders also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Modi said that he was looking forward to the 3rd India-Nordic Summit scheduled to be held later this year in Norway, and his meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen at that time.

Denmark is also the only country in the world with which India has a Green Strategic Partnership.