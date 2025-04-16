Buy Side + Sales Side Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Market Disruptions: The $3.71 Billion Opportunity Vendors Can’T Afford To Miss

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sustainable Growth Ahead for Buy Side + Sales Side Contract Lifecycle Management Market, Estimated at $3.71 Billion by 2030

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group , a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Market , providing key insights for industry leaders looking to capitalize on this rapidly expanding market. The new reports - 'Market Share: Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) , 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) , 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report ' - reveals a projected market valuation of $3.71 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.80% from 2025 to 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic CLM landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in Buy Side + Sales Side Contract Lifecycle Management Platforms

As enterprises scale and compliance demands intensify, CLM platforms are emerging as foundational systems for streamlining legal operations, improving risk visibility, and accelerating business cycles. Organizations in legal, procurement, sales, healthcare, finance, and manufacturing sectors are increasingly adopting CLM solutions to automate contract authoring, approvals, and renewals while reducing legal overhead and improving visibility across all stages of the contract lifecycle.

According to Abhishek Dubey, Analyst at QKS Group, “CLM platforms are redefining contract management by combining workflow automation, risk intelligence, and collaboration tools. With AI and data analytics at the core, these systems are turning static documents into actionable business assets.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report



Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional CLM platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top CLM vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in CLM solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI's Role : How artificial intelligence, contract analytics, and automated workflows are transforming CLM platforms into intelligent decision-support systems.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Agiloft, ContractPodAi, CobbleStone Software, Conga, Coupa, DocuSign, Evisort, GEP, Icertis, Ivalua, SirionLabs, Scanmarket (Unit4), SAP Ariba, JAGGAER and Zycus.

Why This Matters for Buy Side + Sales Side Contract Lifecycle Management Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of Contract Lifecycle Management solution providers, these insights are essential for recognizing enterprise needs, capturing vertical-specific opportunities, and enabling digital transformation in legal and procurement workflows. As organizations prioritize compliance, agility, and data-driven contract governance, vendors must offer scalable, configurable platforms with advanced clause management, auditability, and AI-based insights to drive operational excellence.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering)

Market Share: Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), 2024, Worldwide

Market Forecast: Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), 2025-2030, Worldwide

The comprehensive research package includes:



Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

QKS TrendsNXT on Buy Side + Sales Side Contract Lifecycle Management market

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the Buy Side + Sales Side Contract Lifecycle Management market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

Click below to learn more about Competitive Intelligence Service:

To gain access to the full market insights, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis, Connect:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: ...

Content Source:

Connect with us on LinkedIn-

CONTACT: Shraddha Roy PR & Media Relations QKS Group Regus Business Center 35 Village Road, Suite 100, Middleton Massachusetts01949 United States Email:...