FFB Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings
|Merchant ISO Processing Volumes (in thousands)
|Source
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|ISO Partner Sponsorship
|$
|5,007,998
|$
|4,891,643
|$
|4,556,868
|$
|4,391,365
|$
|3,763,289
|FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants
|21,551
|22,950
|24,661
|24,414
|19,370
|FFB Payments - Direct Merchants
|97,095
|91,133
|64,512
|76,059
|77,349
|Total volume
|$
|5,126,644
|$
|5,005,726
|$
|4,646,041
|$
|4,491,838
|$
|3,860,008
|Merchant ISO Processing Revenues (in thousands)
|Source of Revenue
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Net Revenue*:
|ISO Partner Sponsorship
|$
|2,410
|$
|2,535
|$
|2,284
|$
|2,156
|$
|2,183
|Gross Revenue:
|FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants
|745
|764
|810
|795
|672
|FFB Payments - Direct Merchants
|4,709
|4,262
|2,476
|3,117
|3,213
|5,454
|5,026
|3,286
|3,912
|3,885
|Gross Expense:
|FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants
|616
|638
|723
|675
|518
|FFB Payments - Direct Merchants
|2,558
|2,511
|1,766
|1,989
|1,842
|3,174
|3,149
|2,489
|2,664
|2,360
|Net Revenue:
|FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants
|129
|126
|87
|120
|154
|FFB Payments - Direct Merchants
|2,151
|1,751
|710
|1,128
|1,371
|FFB Payments Net Revenue
|2,280
|1,877
|797
|1,248
|1,525
|Net Merchant Services Income:
|$
|4,690
|$
|4,412
|$
|3,081
|$
|3,404
|$
|3,708
|*ISO Partnership Sponsorship is recognized net of expense in Merchant Services Income. FFB Payments revenues are recognized gross in Merchant Services Income and Merchant Services expenses are recognized in Non-Interest Expense.
Total deposit fee income increased 7% to $849,000 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $796,000 for the first quarter of 2024, and decreased 1% from $856,000 for the previous quarter.
There was a $261,000 gain on sale of loans during the first quarter of 2025, compared to a gain on sale of loans of $451,000 during the first quarter 2024, and a gain on sale of loans of $929,000 in the previous quarter. There was no loss on sale of investments during the first quarter of 2025, compared to a $373,000 loss during the first quarter of 2024, and a $482,000 loss in the previous quarter.
Non-interest expense increased 30% to $16.47 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $12.70 million for the first quarter 2024, and increased 24% from $13.27 million from the previous quarter. The increases on a year-over-year and quarterly comparison were driven by increases in salaries and employee benefits expense.
Salaries and employee benefits increased 22% to $8.06 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $6.58 million for the first quarter 2024. Total salaries and employee benefits increased 56% from $5.18 million in the previous quarter. The quarterly increase in salaries and employee benefits expense is partially attributed to $1.96 million in non-recurring reductions to performance bonus and ESOP accruals recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024. The balance of the increase was primarily the result of expense associated with full-time employees hired in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025. Full-time employees increased to 175 at March 31, 2025, compared to 147 full-time employees a year earlier, and 168 full-time employees from the previous quarter.
“Over the last few quarters, we've made intentional investments in people and technology to ensure that the bank can efficiently scale moving forward, and specifically to support our payment ecosystem, product development, regional expansion, and compliance/risk management initiatives. We continue to see elevated legal, audit, and technology related expenses mostly related to addressing the Consent Order,” said Miller.
Occupancy and equipment expenses decreased 8% from a year ago, representing 2% of non-interest expense, and decreased 14% from the preceding quarter. Merchant operating expense totaled $3.17 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $2.36 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $3.15 million for the preceding quarter. The change in merchant operating expense is attributed to fluctuations in volume and revenue for the FFB Payments lines of business. Merchant operating expenses include interchange fees, chargebacks, partnership fees, and other card brand fees.
Other operating expense increased 45% or $1.51 million to $4.88 million from a year earlier and increased 8% or $351,000 from the previous quarter. The year-over-year increase was driven by increases of $252,000 in data and software related expense, $355,000 in professional fees, $262,000 in marketing expense, $111,000 in regulatory assessment expense, and $321,000 in operational losses. The increase in data and software expense and professional fees, which include legal, audit, and consulting fees, are primarily due to actions taken to enhance the Company's AML/CFT, compliance, and merchant services programs.
The efficiency ratio was 57.83% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 52.96% for the same quarter a year ago, and 46.19% for the preceding quarter. The efficiency ratio can fluctuate period over period based on changes in merchant services' gross revenues and associated expenses. The Company also calculates an adjusted efficiency ratio where the merchant services' gross expense, which is included in non-interest expense, is netted against merchant services' revenue in non-interest income. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 52.54% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 47.82% for the same quarter a year ago, and 39.57% for the previous quarter.
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets increased 12% to $1.56 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.40 billion at March 31, 2024, and increased 4% compared to December 31, 2024.
The total portfolio of loans increased 18%, or $165.66 million, to $1.09 billion, compared to $926.78 million at March 31, 2024, and increased $21.36 million, from $1.07 billion at December 31, 2024.
Commercial real estate loans increased 28% year-over-year to $696.63 million, representing 64% of total loans at March 31, 2025. The CRE portfolio includes approximately $282.54 million in multi-family loans originated by the Southern California team that the Company may consider selling at some point in the future for liquidity and concentration management. The multi-family portfolio includes $84.52 million in short-term bridge loans for transitional projects of multi-family properties. The short-term bridge loans are conservatively underwritten with minimum DSCR and liquidity requirements. The bank continues to market our bridge loan product in a more measured approach, keeping to our conservative underwriting standards. The real estate construction and land development loan portfolio decreased 84% from a year ago to $12.65 million, representing 1% of total loans, while residential RE 1-4 family loans totaled $17.15 million, or 2% of loans, at March 31, 2025.
The commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio increased 16% to $260.06 million, at March 31, 2025, compared to $224.55 million a year earlier, and decreased 3% from $267.95 million at December 31, 2024. C&I loans represented 24% of total loans at March 31, 2025. Agriculture loans represented 10% of the loan portfolio at March 31, 2025. At March 31, 2025, the SBA, USDA, and other government agencies guaranteed loans totaled $61.37 million, or 5.6% of the loan portfolio.
Investment securities totaled $313.83 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $328.91 million a year earlier, and decreased $8.36 million from $322.19 million at December 31, 2024. The investment portfolio consists of mortgage-backed and municipal securities, both tax exempt and taxable, treasury securities as well as other domestic debt. At March 31, 2025, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities portfolio of $24.50 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $25.89 million at December 31, 2024. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 5.61 years at March 31, 2025, compared to 5.32 years at December 31, 2024.
Total deposits increased 10%, or $119.85 million, to $1.32 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.20 billion from a year earlier, and increased $36.00 million from $1.28 billion at December 31, 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase in deposit balances is primarily attributed to an increase in interest bearing checking accounts. Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased 10% to $825.40 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $751.64 million at March 31, 2024, and decreased $3.10 million from $828.51 million at December 31, 2024. Non-interest bearing demand deposits represented 63% of total deposits at March 31, 2025.
Included in non-interest bearing deposits are $89.98 million from ISO partners for merchant reserves, $135.48 million from ISO partners for settlement, and $9.63 million in ISO partner operating accounts. These deposits represent 28.5% of non-interest bearing deposits and 17.8% of total deposits. Included in the $235.09 million in ISO partner deposits as of March 31, 2025 are $137.82 million in deposits for ISO partners being exited in the second quarter of 2025. The Bank plans to replace these non-interest bearing deposits with growth from new Bank customers in its markets and from the existing ISO partners it will continue to support. In the short-term, the new deposit growth will likely be made up of a higher percentage of interest bearing deposits.
There was $10.00 million in short-term borrowings at March 31, 2025, compared to no borrowings at December 31, 2024, or March 31, 2024. The Company primarily utilizes FHLB advances and the Federal Reserve discount window for short-term borrowings. The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at March 31, 2025:
|Liquidity Source (in thousands)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|103,071
|$
|63,415
|Unpledged investment securities, fair value
|104,732
|118,957
|FHLB advance capacity
|338,036
|304,077
|Federal Reserve discount window capacity
|130,590
|166,475
|Correspondent bank unsecured lines of credit
|70,000
|91,500
|$
|746,429
|$
|744,424
The total primary and secondary liquidity of $746.43 million at March 31, 2025 represents an increase of $2.0 million in primary and secondary liquidity quarter-over-quarter. On-balance sheet cash and cash equivalents increased as a result of deposit growth in the quarter.
Shareholders' equity increased 26% to $174.71 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $138.72 million from a year ago, and grew 4% from $168.39 million at December 31, 2024. Book value per common share increased 27% to $55.52, at March 31, 2025, compared to $43.69 at March 31, 2024, and increased 5% from $53.02 at December 31, 2024. The tangible common equity ratio was 11.20% at March 31, 2025, compared to 9.94% a year earlier, and 11.20% at December 31, 2024. Additionally, book value improved as a result of quarterly net income and a reduction in shares outstanding.
At the Bank level, unrealized losses and gains reflected in AOCI are not included in regulatory capital. As a result, Tier-1 capital at the Bank for regulatory purposes was $226.64 million at quarter end excluding the unrealized loss. The regulatory leverage capital ratio was 14.66% for the current quarter, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 21.09%, exceeding regulatory minimums to be considered well-capitalized.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets increased to $15.37 million, or 0.98% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, compared to $9.89 million, or 0.66% of total assets, from the preceding quarter. Of the $15.37 million nonperforming loans, $11.37 million are covered by SBA guarantees. Total delinquent loans increased to $19.12 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $8.32 million at December 31, 2024.
Past due loans 30-60 days were $17.53 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.89 million at December 31, 2024, and $3.22 million at March 31, 2024. This increase in 30-60 days past due loans is the result of three multi-family loans, which are real estate secured, totaling $11.55 million to a related group of borrowers. There were $1.54 million past due loans from 60-90 days at March 31, 2025, compared to $2.45 million at December 31, 2024 and $1.95 million in past due loans from 60-90 days a year earlier. Past due loans 90+ days at quarter end totaled $46,000 at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.33 million, at March 31, 2024. Of the $19.12 million in past due loans at March 31, 2025, $2.75 million were purchased government guaranteed loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA for the full payment of the principal plus interest.
|Delinquent Loan Summary
| Organic
| Purchased Govt.
Guaranteed
| Total
|(in thousands)
|Delinquent accruing loans 30-59 days
|$
|16,147
|$
|1,386
|$
|17,533
|Delinquent accruing loans 60-89 days
|218
|1,319
|1,537
|Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days
|-
|46
|46
|Total delinquent accruing loans
|$
|16,365
|$
|2,751
|$
|19,116
|Non-Accrual Loan Summary
| Organic
| Purchased Govt.
Guaranteed
| Total
|(in thousands)
|Loans on non-accrual
|$
|15,366
|$
|-
|$
|15,366
|Non-accrual loans with SBA guarantees
|11,371
|-
|11,371
|Net Bank exposure to non-accrual loans
|$
|3,995
|$
|-
|$
|3,995
There was a $1.16 million provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $378,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter a year ago, and a $1.67 million provision for credit losses booked in the fourth quarter of 2024. The provision recorded during the first quarter of 2025 is the result of loan portfolio growth and a $5.47 million increase in non-accrual loans which were individually evaluated in the allowance for credit losses. The increase in non-accrual loans was primarily related to SBA loans.
"We watch the SBA portfolio very closely since rates have increased so rapidly over the last two years, putting pressure on borrowers. A majority of the loans within the portfolio are floating rate loans tied to WSJ Prime and reset quarterly. Borrowers saw a 50bps reduction in their rates on January 1, 2025 and additional rate relief is expected during the second half of 2025,” added Miller.“The ratio of allowance for credit losses to the total, non-guaranteed, loan portfolio was 1.25%, as of March 31, 2025, and our total non-guaranteed exposure on these SBA loans is $42.80 million spread over 222 loans.”
“We incurred net charge offs of $167,000 during the current quarter, compared to $4,000 in net recoveries in the first quarter a year ago, and $1.29 million in net charge offs in the previous quarter,” said Miller.“Our loan portfolio increased 18% from a year ago with commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans representing 64% of the total loan portfolio. Within the CRE portfolio, there are $52.45 million in loans for CRE office as shown in the table below. Since the majority of our CRE office exposure is concentrated in the Central Valley, we are experiencing less volatility than city center CRE markets. Our credit metrics remain strong as we continue to maintain conservative underwriting standards.”
|(in thousands)
|CRE Office Exposure of March 31, 2025
|Region
|Owner-Occupied
|Non-Owner Occupied
|Total
|Central Valley
|$
|27,314
|$
|13,544
|$
|40,858
|Southern California
|2,271
|352
|2,623
|Other California
|4,492
|3,948
|8,440
|Total California
|34,077
|17,844
|51,921
|Out of California
|-
|527
|527
|Total CRE Office
|$
|34,077
|$
|18,371
|$
|52,448
The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.18% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.12% a year earlier and 1.10% at December 31, 2024. The Company individually evaluates non-accrual loans in the allowance for credit losses which has resulted in carrying a higher level of reserve.
About FFB Bancorp
FFB Bancorp, formerly Communities First Financial Corporation, a bank holding company established in 2014, is the parent company of FFB Bank, founded in 2005 in Fresno, California. As a leading SBA Lender in California's Central Valley and one of the few direct acquiring banks in the United States, FFB Bank offers clients a range of personal and business checking accounts, payment processes, and loan programs. Among the Bank's awards and accomplishments, it was ranked #1 on American Banker's list of the Top 20 Publicly Traded Banks under $2 Billion in Assets for 2024. For 2025, the Bank was also ranked by S&P Global as the #34 best performing community bank under $3 billion in assets. The Company has also received recognition as part of the OTCQX Best 50 Companies for 2019, 2023, and 2024. For additional information, you can visit the Company's website at or by contacting a representative at 559-439-0200.
Forward Looking Statements
This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on managements' expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; the impact of the Consent Order on our financial condition and results of operations; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates; and, in particular, actions taken by the Federal Reserve to try and control inflation; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business; international developments; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect events or circumstances after today, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
| Select Financial Information and Ratios
|For the Quarter Ended:
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|BALANCE SHEET- ENDING BALANCES:
|Total assets
|$
|1,560,376
|$
|1,504,128
|$
|1,395,095
|Total portfolio loans
|1,092,441
|1,071,079
|926,781
|Investment securities
|313,826
|322,186
|328,906
|Total deposits
|1,320,381
|1,284,377
|1,200,529
|Shareholders equity, net
|174,711
|168,392
|138,716
|INCOME STATEMENT DATA
|Operating revenue
|28,476
|28,247
|23,610
|Operating expense
|16,467
|13,270
|12,701
|Pre-tax, pre-provision income
|12,009
|14,977
|10,909
|Net income after tax
|8,098
|9,718
|7,790
|SHARE DATA
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|2.56
|$
|3.06
|$
|2.46
|Fully diluted EPS
|$
|2.55
|$
|3.05
|$
|2.46
|Book value per common share
|$
|55.52
|$
|53.02
|$
|43.69
|Common shares outstanding
|3,146,727
|3,175,817
|3,175,048
|Fully diluted shares
|3,175,178
|3,189,949
|3,170,981
|FFBB - Stock price
|$
|76.50
|$
|97.97
|$
|82.99
|RATIOS
|Return on average assets
|2.14
|%
|2.53
|%
|2.32
|%
|Return on average equity
|18.83
|%
|23.11
|%
|23.27
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|57.83
|%
|46.19
|%
|52.96
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio
|52.54
|%
|39.57
|%
|47.82
|%
|Yield on earning assets
|6.31
|%
|6.24
|%
|6.15
|%
|Yield on investment securities
|4.36
|%
|4.34
|%
|4.47
|%
|Yield on portfolio loans
|6.81
|%
|6.95
|%
|6.68
|%
|Cost to fund earning assets
|0.96
|%
|1.00
|%
|1.00
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing deposits
|2.60
|%
|2.69
|%
|2.57
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|5.35
|%
|5.24
|%
|5.15
|%
|Equity to assets
|11.20
|%
|11.20
|%
|9.94
|%
|Net loan to deposit ratio
|82.74
|%
|83.39
|%
|77.20
|%
|Full time equivalent employees
|175
|168
|147
|BALANCE SHEET- AVERAGES
|Total assets
|1,531,573
|1,529,439
|1,347,625
|Total portfolio loans
|1,076,848
|1,038,215
|925,561
|Investment securities
|325,699
|333,135
|315,820
|Total deposits
|1,300,550
|1,299,069
|1,149,117
|Shareholders equity, net
|174,410
|167,268
|134,621
|Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)
| March 31, 2025
| December 31, 2024
| March 31, 2024
|(in thousands)
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|83,033
|$
|43,905
|$
|37,360
|Interest bearing deposits in banks
|20,038
|19,510
|53,556
|CDs in other banks
|1,724
|1,723
|1,693
|Investment securities
|313,826
|322,186
|328,906
|Loans held for sale
|-
|-
|-
|Construction & land development
|12,649
|26,522
|77,318
|Residential RE 1-4 family
|17,146
|16,846
|16,114
|Commercial real estate
|696,625
|669,285
|545,358
|Agriculture
|104,616
|90,017
|63,281
|Commercial and industrial
|260,063
|267,948
|224,551
|Consumer and other
|1,342
|461
|159
|Portfolio loans
|1,092,441
|1,071,079
|926,781
|Deferred fees & discounts
|(3,946
|)
|(4,200
|)
|(4,181
|)
|Allowance for credit losses
|(12,913
|)
|(11,834
|)
|(10,407
|)
|Loans, net
|1,075,582
|1,055,045
|912,193
|Non-marketable equity investments
|8,890
|8,891
|7,357
|Cash value of life insurance
|12,496
|12,402
|12,119
|Accrued interest and other assets
|44,787
|40,466
|41,911
|Total assets
|$
|1,560,376
|$
|1,504,128
|$
|1,395,095
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|825,404
|$
|828,508
|$
|751,636
|Interest checking
|109,555
|62,034
|54,659
|Savings
|54,686
|55,219
|52,090
|Money market
|218,940
|212,322
|220,559
|Certificates of deposits
|111,796
|126,294
|121,585
|Total deposits
|1,320,381
|1,284,377
|1,200,529
|Short-term borrowings
|10,000
|-
|-
|Long-term debt
|38,046
|38,007
|39,638
|Other liabilities
|17,238
|13,352
|16,212
|Total liabilities
|1,385,665
|1,335,736
|1,256,379
|Common stock
|35,693
|38,436
|36,910
|Retained earnings
|156,235
|148,138
|121,780
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(17,217
|)
|(18,182
|)
|(19,974
|)
|Shareholders' equity
|174,711
|168,392
|138,716
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,560,376
|$
|1,504,128
|$
|1,395,095
|Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited)
|Quarter ended:
|(in thousands)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|INTEREST INCOME:
|Loan interest income
|$
|18,069
|$
|18,131
|$
|15,372
|Investment income
|3,499
|3,631
|3,512
|Int. on fed funds & CDs in other banks
|574
|504
|255
|Dividends from non-marketable equity
|132
|137
|129
|Total interest income
|22,274
|22,403
|19,268
|INTEREST EXPENSE:
|Int. on deposits
|2,891
|3,115
|2,518
|Int. on short-term borrowings
|31
|12
|149
|Int. on long-term debt
|451
|464
|464
|Total interest expense
|3,373
|3,591
|3,131
|Net interest income
|18,901
|18,812
|16,137
|PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|1,164
|1,671
|378
|Net interest income after provision
|17,737
|17,141
|15,759
|NON-INTEREST INCOME:
|Total deposit fee income
|849
|856
|796
|Debit / credit card interchange income
|191
|196
|167
|Merchant services income
|7,864
|7,562
|6,068
|Gain on sale of loans
|261
|929
|451
|Loss (gain) on sale of investments
|-
|(482
|)
|(373
|)
|Other operating income
|410
|374
|364
|Total non-interest income
|9,575
|9,435
|7,473
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
|Salaries & employee benefits
|8,056
|5,177
|6,582
|Occupancy expense
|353
|411
|383
|Merchant services operating expense
|3,174
|3,149
|2,360
|Other operating expense
|4,884
|4,533
|3,376
|Total non-interest expense
|16,467
|13,270
|12,701
|Income before provision for income tax
|10,845
|13,306
|10,531
|PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|2,747
|3,588
|2,741
|Net income
|$
|8,098
|$
|9,718
|$
|7,790
|ASSET QUALITY
| March 31, 2025
| December 31, 2024
| March 31, 2024
|(in thousands)
|Delinquent accruing loans 30-60 days
|$
|17,533
|$
|4,886
|$
|3,220
|Delinquent accruing loans 60-90 days
|1,537
|2,449
|1,950
|Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days
|46
|987
|1,332
|Total delinquent accruing loans
|$
|19,116
|$
|8,322
|$
|6,502
|Loans on non-accrual
|$
|15,366
|$
|9,894
|$
|7,156
|Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|-
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|15,366
|$
|9,894
|$
|7,156
|Delinquent 30-60 / Total Loans
|1.60
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.35
|%
|Delinquent 60-90 / Total Loans
|0.14
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.21
|%
|Delinquent 90+ / Total Loans
|-
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.14
|%
|Delinquent Loans / Total Loans
|1.75
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.70
|%
|Non-accrual / Total Loans
|1.41
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.77
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.98
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.51
|%
|Year-to-date charge-off activity
|Charge-offs
|$
|167
|$
|1,287
|$
|-
|Recoveries
|-
|35
|4
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|167
|$
|1,252
|$
|(4
|)
|Annualized net loan losses to average loans
|0.06
|%
|0.12
|%
|-
|%
|CREDIT LOSS RESERVE RATIOS:
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|12,913
|$
|11,834
|$
|10,407
|Total loans
|$
|1,092,441
|$
|1,071,079
|$
|926,781
|Purchased govt. guaranteed loans
|$
|16,081
|$
|16,323
|$
|19,642
|Originated govt. guaranteed loans
|$
|45,285
|$
|42,737
|$
|38,228
|ACL / Total loans
|1.18
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.12
|%
|ACL / Loans less 100% govt. gte. loans (purchased)
|1.20
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.15
|%
|ACL / Loans less all govt. guaranteed loans
|1.25
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.20
|%
|ACL / Total assets
|0.83
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.75
|%
| SELECT FINANCIAL TREND INFORMATION
|For the Quarter Ended:
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|Mar. 31, 2024
|BALANCE SHEET- PERIOD END
|Total assets
|$
|1,560,376
|$
|1,504,128
|$
|1,512,241
|$
|1,443,723
|$
|1,395,095
|Loans held for sale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loans held for investment
|1,092,441
|1,071,079
|998,222
|969,764
|926,781
|Investment securities
|313,826
|322,186
|345,428
|345,491
|328,906
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|825,404
|828,508
|826,708
|731,030
|751,636
|Interest bearing deposits
|494,977
|455,869
|460,241
|437,927
|448,893
|Total deposits
|1,320,381
|1,284,377
|1,286,949
|1,168,957
|1,200,529
|Short-term borrowings
|10,000
|-
|-
|68,000
|-
|Long-term debt
|38,046
|38,007
|37,967
|39,678
|39,638
|Total equity
|191,928
|186,574
|176,350
|167,286
|158,690
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(17,217
|)
|(18,182
|)
|(12,715
|)
|(18,646
|)
|(19,974
|)
|Shareholders' equity
|174,711
|168,392
|163,635
|148,640
|138,716
|QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENT
|Interest income
|$
|22,274
|$
|22,403
|$
|21,404
|$
|20,887
|$
|19,268
|Interest expense
|3,373
|3,591
|3,617
|3,581
|3,131
|Net interest income
|18,901
|18,812
|17,787
|17,306
|16,137
|Non-interest income
|9,575
|9,435
|7,616
|7,423
|7,473
|Gross revenue
|28,476
|28,247
|25,403
|24,729
|23,610
|Provision for credit losses
|1,164
|1,671
|762
|291
|378
|Non-interest expense
|16,467
|13,270
|12,735
|13,285
|12,701
|Net income before tax
|10,845
|13,306
|11,906
|11,153
|10,531
|Tax provision
|2,747
|3,588
|3,343
|3,077
|2,741
|Net income after tax
|8,098
|9,718
|8,563
|8,076
|7,790
|BALANCE SHEET- AVERAGE BALANCE
|Total assets
|$
|1,531,573
|$
|1,529,439
|$
|1,477,259
|$
|1,704,255
|$
|1,347,604
|Loans held for sale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loans held for investment
|1,076,848
|1,038,215
|982,152
|954,871
|925,561
|Investment securities
|325,699
|333,135
|343,096
|334,416
|315,820
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|850,426
|838,748
|822,200
|758,977
|755,603
|Interest bearing deposits
|450,124
|460,321
|432,143
|440,147
|393,514
|Total deposits
|1,300,550
|1,299,069
|1,254,343
|1,199,124
|1,149,117
|Short-term borrowings
|2,856
|951
|-
|10,053
|9,562
|Long-term debt
|38,028
|37,989
|39,479
|39,660
|39,620
|Shareholders' equity
|174,410
|167,268
|161,363
|141,881
|134,621
