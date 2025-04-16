Edible Garden Brings The Pickle Party - Preorders Ramp Ahead Of Summer Grilling Season; Fresh & Fermented Pickles With Preorders At Foodtown And Lincoln Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BELVIDERE, NJ, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that preorders are now coming in for its highly anticipated Pickle Party product line-the world's first functional pickle. Being introduced at Foodtown and Lincoln Market locations across the NY/NJ Metro region, Pickle Party arrives just ahead of the summer grilling season, delivering bold, fresh and fermented, refrigerated pickles that support gut health and deliver exceptional flavor.

Crafted in collaboration with Hermann Pickle Company, the Pickle Party line features Kosher, Non-GMO pickles and sauerkraut that are fresh and fermented as well as refrigerated to preserve peak freshness and health benefits. Designed for the modern, health-conscious consumer, the line redefines the condiments category with a clean-label, functional alternative that stands out at retail​.

“We are excited to see preorders coming in-it's a strong signal that consumers are embracing what Pickle Party stands for, a bold, health-forward twist on a classic favorite,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden.“This is not just a pickle, it is the world's first functional pickle-fresh and fermented, refrigerated for freshness, and crafted with clean, Kosher, Non-GMO ingredients to support gut health while delivering exceptional flavor. In a category that has been stagnant for far too long, Pickle Party brings real innovation to the table.”

“The early enthusiasm we are seeing reflects a growing appetite for better-for-you condiments that align with today's wellness-driven lifestyles, and it reinforces the momentum we are seeing across our entire fresh condiment portfolio-including Pulp and Squeezables. As 'The Flavor Maker,' Edible Garden is focused on leading with sustainability, flavor, and function. This introduction perfectly illustrates how our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission is driving the creation of category-defining products that meet the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Caribbean and South America, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S.

