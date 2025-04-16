Live Webinar On The Container Shipping Sector With Senior Executives From Publicly Listed Companies: Thursday, April 24, 2025, At 11 A.M. ET

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link will host a live webinar on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time discussing the Container shipping sector. This is part of the Capital Link Shipping Sector Webinar Series, which provides periodic updates on the main shipping sectors.

FEATURED PANELISTS



Mr. Aristides Pittas, Chairman & CEO - Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA)

Mr. Thomas Lister, CEO - Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) Mr. Moritz Fuhrmann, Co-CEO & CFO - MPC Container Ships ASA (OSLO: MPCC)



MODERATED BY

Mr. Ken Hoexter, Managing Director | Co-Head Industrials Research - Bank of America



WEBINAR OVERVIEW

The discussion will focus on the latest market trends and dynamics in the container shipping sector, including evolving supply and demand patterns, market fluctuations, geopolitical challenges, the anticipated impact of tariff policies, environmental and regulatory changes. The panelists will share their perspectives on the key drivers shaping the outlook of the container shipping sector.

WEBINAR STRUCTURE

The webinar will last for a total of one hour and will consist of a 45-minute roundtable discussion among the moderator and the panelists followed by a 15-minute Q&A session replying to questions from participants.

Q&A – SUBMITTING QUESTIONS

About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005, under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years.

Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.

The Company has a fleet of 22 vessels, including 15 Feeder containerships and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 22 containerships have a cargo capacity of 67,494 teu. After the delivery of the two intermediate containership newbuildings in 2027, Euroseas' fleet will consist of 24 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 76,094 teu.

Euroseas shares trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol“ESEA”

For more information about Euroseas Ltd., please visit

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. It was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in August 2008.

The Company's fleet of 71 vessels as of December 31, 2024, had an average age weighted by TEU capacity of 17.6 years. In November 2024, Global Ship Lease agreed to purchase the Newly Acquired Vessels. Three were delivered in December 2024 and the fourth in January 2025. In addition, during December 2024 they agreed to sell an older vessel, Tasman (5,936 TEU built 2000), with expected delivery in late March 2025. In February 2025, GSL agreed to sell two more vessels, Akiteta (2,220 TEU built 2002), which was delivered to her new owners on February 19th, 2025, and Keta (2,207 TEU, built 2003), with expected delivery in March 2025. As of the date of this release, the Company has 71 vessels with an average age weighted by TEU capacity of 17.5 years. 40 ships are wide-beam Post-Panamax.

As of December 31, 2024, including the last Newly Acquired Vessel, Czech, delivered on January 9, 2025, and all charters agreed during 2024 and through February 28, 2025, the average remaining term of the Company's charters, to the mid-point of redelivery, including options under the Company's control and other than if a redelivery notice has been received, was 2.3 years on a TEU-weighted basis. Contracted revenue on the same basis was $1.88 billion. Contracted revenue was $2.37 billion, including options under charterers' control and with latest redelivery date, representing a weighted average remaining term of 2.9 years.

Global Ship Lease shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“GSL”

For more information about Global Ship Lease please visit

About MPC Container Ships

MPC Container Ships ASA (ticker code "MPCC") is a leading container tonnage provider focusing on small to mid-size container ships. Its main activity is to own and operate a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes on fixed-rate charters.

MPC Container Ships ASA shares trade on the Oslo Exchange under the symbol“MPCC”

For more information about MPC Container Ships ASA, please visit

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

These webinars and presentations may contain "forward-looking statements." Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the beliefs of each participating Company regarding future results, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Companies. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the participating companies, please refer to the regulatory filings of each participating company with the SEC.

ORGANIZER – DISCLAIMER – CAPITAL LINK, INC.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link provides Investor & Public Relations and Media services to several listed and private companies, including companies featured in these webinars. Our webinars, including the ones mentioned above, are for informational and educational purposes and should not be relied upon. They do not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities or investment advice or advice of any kind. The views expressed are not those of Capital Link which bears no responsibility for them. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of industry and investment conferences annually in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo. For additional information please visit: .

