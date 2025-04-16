Tenable Appoints Steve Vintz And Mark Thurmond As Co-Ceos

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBIA, Md., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable, the exposure management company, today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Steve Vintz and Mark Thurmond as co-Chief Executive Officers on a permanent basis. Following an extensive search process that considered both internal and external candidates, the Board concluded that Vintz and Thurmond are best positioned to move the company forward. The decision reflects the Board's confidence in the strength of their leadership following a successful interim period during which they drove significant operational and strategic momentum. The Board also intends to appoint Vintz and Thurmond to the Board immediately following the company's annual shareholder meeting to be held on May 14, 2025.

Vintz, Tenable's Chief Financial Officer since 2014, and Thurmond, who has served as Chief Operating Officer since 2020, bring deep industry and operational experience. Under the co-CEO structure, Vintz will oversee product, cyber security, corporate development and all general and administrative functions, while Thurmond will oversee GTM functions including sales, professional services, technical support, marketing, and customer success. Together, they will continue to guide the company's mission to help organizations understand and reduce cyber risk across their modern attack surfaces.

“Mark and Steve have demonstrated exceptional leadership and alignment during their time as interim co-CEOs,” said Art Coviello, Chairman of the Tenable Board of Directors.“Their collaborative leadership style, deep industry knowledge, and customer-first mindset have already created strong results. We are confident in their ability to continue driving innovation and long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Under their interim leadership, Tenable has expanded its customer footprint, with strong adoption of the Tenable One Exposure Management platform and growing momentum behind Tenable Cloud Security. They also completed the strategic acquisition of Vulcan Cyber, advancing Tenable's product roadmap with the expected launch of a significantly expanded version of Tenable One that we believe will be the most comprehensive exposure management platform on the market.

“We are honored to lead Tenable as co-CEOs and energized by the opportunity ahead,” said Vintz and Thurmond in a joint statement.“We have tremendous belief in Tenable's mission, team and market position, and we're excited to build on our momentum to deliver meaningful outcomes for our customers, employees and shareholders.”

Coviello, a respected cybersecurity leader, will remain Chairman of the Board. Additionally, Steve Vintz will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer, while the company conducts a CFO search.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the effects of appointing the co-CEOs, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words“anticipate,” "believe,”“continue,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 as well as other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.