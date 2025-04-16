DSV - Q1 2025 Results And Expected Completion Of Schenker Acquisition Analyst Conference Call
At the conference call, Jens H. Lund, Group CEO, and Michael Ebbe, Group CFO, will present the Q1 2025 Interim Financial Report as well as further details and preliminary financial information related to the acquisition of Schenker. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
Date: 30 April 2025
Time: 11:30 am CEST
To attend the webcast presentation, please go to Webcast presentation - DSV Interim Financial Report Q1 2025 or to .
If you wish to ask questions during the conference call, please register through this link: Conference call Q&A - DSV Interim Financial Report Q1 2025 . You will receive an email with dial-in telephone numbers.
We recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, ...
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, ...
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
Attachment
-
Investor news - conference call Q1 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
