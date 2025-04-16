Healer Donna Howald Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

WOODLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Imagine a life where you feel more at ease in your body, where aches and pains no longer dictate your daily experience, and where past traumas no longer define your present. While healing is a journey, it is possible for those willing to explore new approaches. Donna Howald, a certified practitioner and instructor in multiple movement-based healing modalities, guides individuals toward greater well-being through intentional, mindful practices.

Donna Howald is a certified practitioner in Anat Baniel Method® NeuroMovement®, Pilates, MELT, and Franklin Method. With a deep understanding of the connection between movement, brain function, and overall well-being, she helps individuals who are ready to take an active role in their healing. Rather than offering a quick fix, she provides tools and techniques that empower people to make meaningful changes in their lives.

Her journey began in 2007 when she opened her first Pilates studio, initially focused on helping people improve strength and flexibility. However, as she navigated her own healing experiences, Donna realized that physical discomfort is often deeply intertwined with mental and emotional well-being. This realization inspired her to expand her expertise, incorporating holistic methods that address the body, mind, and spirit as an integrated system. Over the years, she has worked with individuals who are committed to making changes, guiding them to new possibilities for healing and vitality.

One of the key modalities Donna discussed in her upcoming interview with Jim Masters on Close Up Radio is The Anat Baniel Method® NeuroMovement®. This non-invasive approach leverages the brain's natural ability to adapt and create new neural connections. Using gentle, mindful movements and The Nine Essentials®-which are movement with attention, variation, subtlety, enthusiasm, flexible goals, having the learning switch on, imagination and dreams and awareness. NeuroMovement® helps individuals unlock new levels of physical, cognitive, and emotional performance. For those open to exploring a new way of moving and thinking, this method can be a powerful tool for transformation.

In addition to her work as a movement practitioner, Donna is a Certified Coach in Life Mastery Consulting and Miracle Minded Coaching. She has studied with renowned teachers such as Mary Morrissey, Joe Dispenza, and Marianne Williamson, Anat Baniel further deepening her understanding of consciousness and personal growth. She is also the author of Finding Your Perfect Pitch: How to Ride Life's Current to Liberate Your Soul, a book that explores the power of awareness and intentional living.

Healing is not about simply alleviating symptoms-it requires a willingness to engage in the process of change. Donna works with individuals who are ready to take that step, helping them access their innate ability to heal and thrive. As research continues to show, trauma and stress are stored in both the body and mind. By addressing all aspects of well-being, true and lasting transformation becomes possible.

For those seeking greater vitality, resilience, and a renewed sense of possibility, Donna's integrative approach offers guidance and support. Tune in to her interview with Jim Masters on Close Up Radio to learn more about how movement and mindfulness can open the door to a healthier, more vibrant life.

Close Up Radio recently featured Donna Howald in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday April 10th at 4pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast







For more information visit

