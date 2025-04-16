Nguyen“Tom” Griggs Of NTG Leadership Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lead Connect Grow LLC, a front runner in teams and leadership training, is excited to announce a fresh and poignant approach to cultivating leadership skills led by founder Nguyen“Tom” Griggs, Ed.D. Tom draws from his experience as a college professor, a martial arts instructor and a passionate advocate for interactive teaching. Dr. Griggs works with organizations that want to create black belt teams that overcome stress and cultivate cultures of success. His methodology fosters growth that goes beyond standard training, encouraging personal growth through active engagement, education, empowerment, and change-collectively termed the“E-E-E-C” model.

Dr. Griggs embodies the essence of active and vibrant learning, a philosophy shaped by inspirational educators and polished by his experiences teaching Business and Economics at institutions like the University of Houston Downtown.“My journey in education taught me the power of engagement-not just imparting knowledge, but making learning a transformative experience,” shares Dr. Griggs. His deep-seated respect for dynamic teaching was sparked by mentors like Dr. Ann Davis, who demonstrated that education must be vibrant and involve the student wholly.

Dr. Griggs' leadership development framework is evidence of his commitment to making a solid impact on individuals and organizations. Central to Griggs' philosophy is ensuring participants don't just absorb information, but genuinely interact with it, leading to empowerment and, ultimately, meaningful change.“The goal isn't seismic shifts overnight; it's fostering an evolution of thought and behavior that can significantly alter personal and team dynamics over time,” explains Griggs.

A cornerstone of Griggs' approach to professional development is the concept underlying the phrase“Find Your Inner Black BeltTM,” inspired by his own journey through martial arts. Growing up in challenging environments in Houston, Dr. Griggs learned the nuances of resilience, adaptability, and non-aggressive confrontation-skills he infuses into his teaching.“Martial arts taught me invaluable lessons about patience and control. It's not about aggression, but about handling conflicts with grace and tactics,” shares Griggs.

In addition to his rich background in education and martial arts, Dr. Griggs has earned multiple black belts and is an instructor of Japanese martial arts at TnT Jujitsu. His martial arts expertise bolsters Lead Connect Grow's leadership training with a unique edge that blends intellect and philosophy with physical discipline, promoting a holistic approach to personal and professional growth.

Dr. Griggs shares his insights on resilience in a TEDx talk titled“Reflective Resilience: Black Belt Tips for Combating Chaos,” recorded on March 1. His talk explores how individuals can navigate life's pressures by adjusting their responses to conflict and stress, drawing parallels between everyday life and the philosophies of martial arts.“Reflective resilience is about understanding and adapting to life's challenges, not with force, but with thoughtfulness and strength of character,” says Griggs.

At Lead Connect Grow, leaders are not merely taught standard management principles but are given tools to foster powerful relationships within their teams. The ethos is clear-empowerment and leadership come from within, a philosophy Dr. Griggs champions through every training session and coaching program.

For organizations seeking transformation and individuals aspiring to become better leaders, the NTG's Find Your Inner Black Belt: Personal Resilience for Professional Success stands as a catalyst for change. According to Dr. Griggs,“We're building a community where learning is profound, experiences are shared, and individuals are inspired to affect positive change in their circles.”

Founded by Tom Griggs, Ed.D., Lead Connect Grow LLC is committed to revolutionizing leadership training and personal development through interactive and engaging experiences. NTG's mission is to inspire change and foster leadership excellence across diverse teams, blending innovative pedagogy with practical application to equip leaders and work groups with the skills needed for success.

