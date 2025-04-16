Divorce Speaker And Author Kristy Bailey Of The Divorce Upside Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kristy Bailey, a divorce speaker and author, introduces her latest book, The Divorce Upside, a powerful guide specifically crafted to help individuals thrive after divorce. With her own experience of a 25-year marriage and the subsequent journey of self-discovery, Kristy Bailey is uniquely equipped to guide others through this life-altering transition.

Being married for 25 years, Kristy believed her identity was solely tied to her role as a devoted wife and stay-at-home mom for two decades. However, following her divorce, Kristy embarked on a profound journey to rediscover herself, ultimately embracing the empowering lessons that only life post-divorce can offer. Her book, The Divorce Upside, is the culmination of these insights and stories, designed to help readers shorten the road to fulfillment and self-awareness during and after divorce.

“Divorce can be overwhelming and isolating, but it's also an opportunity for profound personal growth,” shares Kristy Bailey.“I want to help others realize that their divorce happened for them, not to them-an abundance of happiness is waiting if they're willing to seek it.”

The Divorce Upside is structured into three pivotal phases-Get Real, Let Go, and Grow On-each filled with invaluable life lessons and accompanied by practical 'homework' to encourage readers to actively engage with their healing process. Kristy's candid storytelling, coupled with actionable exercises, sets her book apart as a beacon of hope and empowerment.

In addition to her book, Kristy Bailey is also launching a series of expert-led divorce support services to provide deeper, experiential learning and community connection. As part of her commitment to personal growth, Kristy will be hosting retreats for individuals ready to embrace their new chapter. These retreats, planned for locations such as Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Southern California, will offer an inspiring mix of workshops, wellness activities like yoga and hiking, and opportunities for meaningful bonding and healing.

Understanding the need for continuous support beyond the book, Kristy also offers a comprehensive reading list on her website featuring influential authors like Marianne Williamson and Debbie Ford, furthering the journey of self-discovery. Additionally, a video course will provide a personal, interactive walk through of The Divorce Upside, allowing participants to connect with Kristy's teachings more intimately.

“Women, especially, need to learn to love themselves independently,” Kristy explains.“In my book and courses, I guide them through identifying their new identity post-divorce and embracing the reality that love must first come from within.”

Kristy Bailey's dedication to helping others find strength after their marital chapter closes stands as a vital resource for everyone navigating this challenging and powerful transition. By sharing her story and providing tools for change, Kristy offers a compelling message of hope, helping people everywhere to not just move on from divorce, but to grow on.

About Kristy Bailey:

Kristy Bailey is a a divorce speaker and author dedicated to empowering individuals through their journey after divorce. Her book, The Divorce Upside, reflects her personal experiences and lessons learned, offering a practical and heartfelt road map to personal growth and self-discovery. Kristy continues to inspire countless individuals to embrace their potential and live authentically.

Close Up Radio recently featured Kristy Bailey in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday, April 10th at 10am EST

