Delray Beach DDA Celebrates Mom With Annual Mother's Day Orchid Giveaway

DDA Logo

DDA Mother's Day

Mother's Day

Mother's Day

Mother's Day

Downtown Shoppers Receive Free Orchid for Every $200 Spent May 1-10, 2025

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Just in time for Mother's Day, the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA), in partnership with the Downtown Merchant & Business Association, is bringing back its much-loved Mother's Day Orchid Giveaway.From May 1 through May 10, 2025, shoppers who spend $200 or more at Downtown Delray Beach businesses can receive a complimentary phalaenopsis orchid-a beautiful gift for mom or a treat for yourself! For all who receive an orchid, they can also enter to win Downtown Delray gift basket. Hundreds of orchids were given away last year, and this year's event promises to be just as special!Where to Pick Up Your Orchid:Shoppers can bring their receipts totaling $200 or more to one of the following locations to claim their orchid from Thursday, May 8 to Saturday, May 10, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.:.A Little Wyld – 157 NE 2nd Ave (Pineapple Grove).Avalon Gallery – 425 E Atlantic Ave.KoKo Delray Shoe Store – 1049 E. Atlantic Ave (Beachside)Eligible purchases include spending at Downtown Delray Beach's charming fashion boutiques, art galleries, gift shops, spas, salons, specialty stores, and fitness studios.This annual tradition is proudly supported by the Downtown Merchant & Business Association and serves as a way to thank the community for shopping local and celebrating moms in style.Offer valid while supplies last. Limit 10 orchids per person. Receipts must be dated between May 1–10, 2025, and only purchases from qualifying businesses in Downtown Delray Beach will be accepted. Receipts from restaurants, Green Market vendors, hotels, or food/beverage establishments are not eligible.For more information, visit and , or call the DDA office at 561-243-1077.About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

Melissa Perlman

BlueIvy Communications

+14013783486 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.