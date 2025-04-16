Unspoken Smiles & Smile Train Lead Historic UN ECOSOC Youth Forum Event, Advancing Oral Health On The Global Agenda

Jean Paul Laurent, Founder & CEO, UNSPOKEN SMILES

WALLETTE, Singer

Youth-led side event unites global leaders to spotlight oral health as key to SDG progress, marking a historic first at the ECOSOC Youth Forum.

- Jean Paul Laurent, Founder & CEO, UNSPOKEN SMILESNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As over 55 Ministers, 18 National Youth Council leaders, and 105 youth delegates gather this week for the world's largest annual youth event at the United Nations Headquarters, the ECOSOC Youth Forum offers a platform for diverse voices to shape policies on health, climate, education, and equality through data-driven solutions. Unspoken Smiles and Smile Train 's event adds a crucial layer to these conversations by emphasizing the intersection of oral health, youth leadership, and sustainable development.Unspoken Smiles, the world's first UN-recognized organization focused on oral health, in collaboration with Smile Train, the world's largest cleft-focused organization, will host a landmark side event,“No Health Without Oral Health: Advancing Youth-Led Solutions for Global Well-Being.” This historic event will take place on April 17, 2025, from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM (EST) at Unspoken Smiles' headquarters at 26 Broadway, New York City.A First for Oral Health at the UNOral health, a critical aspect of overall well-being, is directly linked to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and heart disease, yet it remains one of the most overlooked areas in global health policy. This side event marks a pivotal moment in advancing oral health as an integral component of SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being and the urgent need to integrate oral care into Universal Health Coverage (UHC) frameworks.“We are proud to stand at the forefront of a new movement that acknowledges oral health as a human right and a foundation for sustainable development,” said Jean Paul Laurent, Founder & CEO of Unspoken Smiles.“This historic forum is not just about teeth-it's about dignity, equity, and access to health care for all.”A Powerful Lineup of Voices for ChangeThe evening will feature a dynamic mix of artistic expression and expert insights:Opening Performance by WALLETTE, Brooklyn-based singer/songwriterWelcome Remarks from Jean Paul Laurent, Founder & CEO, Unspoken SmilesSpotlight Address by Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)Panel Discussion moderated by Bianca Rosembert, Emmy-nominated producer, CBS NewsPanelists Include:Dr. Monica Dominguez, Director of Global Oral Health Programs, Smile TrainCody Levine, Co-Founder & Chief Brand Officer, TwiceEngaging Youth for Global ImpactThe side event aligns with the 2025 ECOSOC Youth Forum theme:“Youth at the Forefront: Leveraging Science and Social Inclusion for Sustainable Development.” Participants will explore data-driven, cross-sector strategies to scale access to preventive dental care, promote health equity, and build stronger public-private partnerships.The ECOSOC Youth Forum, held from April 15–17, is the UN's largest annual gathering of youth leaders. Convened by the President of ECOSOC in collaboration with UN DESA and the UN Youth Office, the forum brings together policymakers, ministers, and young experts to advance science- and evidence-based solutions for the SDGs.As Bob Rae, President of ECOSOC, stated:"The ECOSOC Youth Forum represents a vital space where youth are not only participants but leaders in shaping global agendas. Their voices are key to advancing progress on sustainable development and ensuring the inclusion of all sectors of society, including oral health."About the ForumThe 2025 ECOSOC Youth Forum is convened by the President of ECOSOC and organized by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) in close collaboration with the UN Youth Office, the United Nations Inter Agency Network on Youth Development (IANYD) and co-convened by the Major Group for Children and Youth (MGCY) and the International Coordination Meeting of Youth Organizations (ICMYO), with technical input from youth organizations relevant to the theme of the forum.About Unspoken SmilesUnspoken Smiles is an award-winning nonprofit organization dedicated to improving oral health and advancing global well-being for underserved communities through education, innovation, and sustainable solutions. Recognized by the United Nations ECOSOC, UN Global Compact, WHO CSO Commission, and UNDGC, Unspoken Smiles pioneers youth-led oral health programs worldwide.About Smile TrainSmile Train is the world's largest cleft-focused organization, providing free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. With a sustainable, empowering model, Smile Train partners with local medical professionals in over 70 countries to deliver high-quality, community-driven solutions.

Priscilla Guerrero Garcia

Unspoken Smiles

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, Director of PAHO | Unspoken Smiles Side Event at 2025 ECOSOC Youth Forum

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.