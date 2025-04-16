Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lebanon's President Leaves Doha

2025-04-16 09:13:12
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Republic of Lebanon HE General Joseph Aoun left Doha on Wednesday, following an official visit to the country.

His Excellency and his accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure from Hamad International Airport by HE Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Thani and HE Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of the Republic of Lebanon to Qatar Farah Berri.

