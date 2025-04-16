Lebanon's President Leaves Doha
Doha, Qatar: President of the Republic of Lebanon HE General Joseph Aoun left Doha on Wednesday, following an official visit to the country.
-
His Excellency and his accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure from Hamad International Airport by HE Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Thani and HE Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of the Republic of Lebanon to Qatar Farah Berri.
