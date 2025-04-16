403
JLL India And Indian School Of Hospitality (ISH) Partner To Shape Future Real Estate Professionals
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 16th April 2025: JLL India, one of the largest real estate consultancy firm, today announced a partnership with the Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) to develop the next generation of talent in real estate operations and HR. This strategic collaboration addresses India's dynamic real estate market's growing need for skilled professionals.
The partnership with ISH introduces a specialized one-year Postgraduate Programme (PGP) in Hospitality Management, tailored to meet the evolving demands of real estate-linked services. This innovative program combines six months of advanced academic learning at ISH with a five-month applied immersion across JLL India's operational network.
"At JLL, we are committed to investing in future-ready talent. By funding 50% of the program fee for each participant, we are ensuring that selected candidates are well-equipped for long-term careers within our real estate advisory ecosystem. This investment aligns perfectly with our growth and talent strategy in India. This collaboration exemplifies JLL's commitment to shaping the future of real estate through education and industry partnerships. By aligning academic excellence with practical industry experience, we are creating a talent pool which is future ready and ready to handle the dynamic and ever evolving FM sector," said Ajit Kumar, Managing Director, Work Dynamics Accounts, West Asia, India, JLL, emphasizes the significance of this partnership.
The ISH-JLL Postgraduate Programme is designed to create a pipeline of professionals who are not only operationally sound but also adaptable to the complexity of modern real estate environments.
"This is what industry-academia collaboration should look like, where education aligns with employment, and industry takes the lead in shaping future talent. In every strong economy, real progress begins when institutions and companies come together to create pathways that lead to growth. This partnership creates opportunities that lead to careers, with clear visibility on progression and purpose. It gives young professionals the return they seek on their invested time, and the confidence to build their future with intent," said Kunal Vasudeva, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Indian School of Hospitality.
