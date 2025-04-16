Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Another Man Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kherson

2025-04-16 09:07:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 28-year-old man was injured in Kherson due to Russian shelling.

This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"A 28-year-old resident of Kherson turned to doctors for help," the report states.

The man sustained a concussion and a mine-blast injury during the morning attack. He received medical assistance and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis.

Read also: Russian forces destroy ice arena in Kherson with glide bombs

As reported by Ukrinform, the morning shelling of Kherson's Tsentralnyi district left seven people injured and one person dead.

