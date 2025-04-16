Another Man Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kherson
This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.
"A 28-year-old resident of Kherson turned to doctors for help," the report states.
The man sustained a concussion and a mine-blast injury during the morning attack. He received medical assistance and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis.Read also: Russian forces destroy ice arena in Kherson with glide bombs
As reported by Ukrinform, the morning shelling of Kherson's Tsentralnyi district left seven people injured and one person dead.
