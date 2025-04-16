Another Man Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A 28-year-old man was injured in Kherson due to Russian shelling.

This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"A 28-year-old resident of Kherson turned to doctors for help," the report states.

The man sustained a concussion and a mine-blast injury during the morning attack. He received medical assistance and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis.

As reported by Ukrinform, the morning shelling of Kherson's Tsentralnyi district left seven people injured and one person dead.