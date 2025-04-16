Russia Concentrating Most Forces In Border Areas Of Kursk Region, In Direction Of Vovchansk, Lyptsi Demchenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia is concentrating most of its forces in two border sectors -the Kursk region and the directions of Vovchansk and Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region.

Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, said this in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“There are two key areas where the Russian Federation has a certain amount of forces and means. First of all, in the Kursk region, in particular in the area where the Defense Forces conducted their operation within the Kursk region, and they (Russia - ed.) continue to pull up there. In fact, these small assault groups attempting to cross into Ukraine originate from the forces Russia has maintained and continues to reinforce. The enemy has concentrated sufficient forces and resources in the directions of Vovchansk and Lyptsi, enabling them to conduct combat operations on Ukrainian territory,” said Demchenko.

Ukrainian troops destroying enemy equipment in Kursk region – SBGS spox

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the permanent deployment point of the Russian army's 448th missile brigade in the Kursk region, which launched a missile attack on Sumy on April 13.