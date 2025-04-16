403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Arrives in Malaysia for State Visit
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping touched down in Malaysia, receiving a warm welcome from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
In a statement released upon his arrival, Xi articulated his goal of using this visit to further strengthen the enduring friendship between China and Malaysia, as well as to bolster political trust. He urged both countries to enhance their collaboration in modernization, promote cultural exchanges, and work together towards a shared future.
Xi expressed optimism that the visit would yield positive results, marking the beginning of a new era of mutually beneficial relations and heralding a "Golden 50 Years" of partnership. He underscored the historical ties between China and Malaysia, noting their close proximity and a friendship that spans over a millennium.
Reflecting on the establishment of diplomatic relations over 50 years ago, Xi emphasized the principles of mutual respect, equality, and cooperation that have characterized their interactions, serving as a benchmark for international diplomacy. He also mentioned the significant agreement reached in 2023 to build a China-Malaysia community with a shared future, coinciding with the celebration of their 50th diplomatic anniversary.
Xi pointed out that as important developing nations and members of the Global South, the deepening strategic cooperation between China and Malaysia not only serves their mutual interests but also contributes to regional peace, stability, and prosperity.
In a statement released upon his arrival, Xi articulated his goal of using this visit to further strengthen the enduring friendship between China and Malaysia, as well as to bolster political trust. He urged both countries to enhance their collaboration in modernization, promote cultural exchanges, and work together towards a shared future.
Xi expressed optimism that the visit would yield positive results, marking the beginning of a new era of mutually beneficial relations and heralding a "Golden 50 Years" of partnership. He underscored the historical ties between China and Malaysia, noting their close proximity and a friendship that spans over a millennium.
Reflecting on the establishment of diplomatic relations over 50 years ago, Xi emphasized the principles of mutual respect, equality, and cooperation that have characterized their interactions, serving as a benchmark for international diplomacy. He also mentioned the significant agreement reached in 2023 to build a China-Malaysia community with a shared future, coinciding with the celebration of their 50th diplomatic anniversary.
Xi pointed out that as important developing nations and members of the Global South, the deepening strategic cooperation between China and Malaysia not only serves their mutual interests but also contributes to regional peace, stability, and prosperity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment