403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Uzbekistan FM Praises Kuwait's Policy Of Constructive Dialogue
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) -- Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov praised on Wednesday Kuwait's active policy, stressing that Kuwait's approach, based on constructive dialogue, good neighborliness, and regional integration, is fully consistent with Uzbekistan's policy.
This came in Saidov's speech during the third joint ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the GCC and the Central Asian countries, hosted by Kuwait on Wednesday.
Saidov emphasized the historical importance of the dialogue between the two regions, noting that strengthening cooperation between Central Asia and GCC countries has become a strategic necessity in light of the rapidly evolving geopolitical transformations and global challenges.
He explained that the two regions possess complementary economic, cultural, and geographical potentials that can establish a solid strategic partnership.
He announced that his country's president has taken the initiative to host the next summit of the strategic dialogue in Samarkand, in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the GCC and its member states, scheduled for May 5.
Minister Saidov said that preparatory meetings have already begun, the most recent of which was the meeting of senior officials in Tashkent.
The meeting discussed details of the summit agenda, including the Samarkand Declaration on hostility, regional communication, and cooperation, as well as the joint statement.
The Samarkand Summit will be a pivotal moment for deepening cooperation between the two regions and opening new horizons of partnership, he added.
Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister expressed his thanks and appreciation to Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, the GCC General Secretariat, and all participating countries for their continued support for the summit's success. (end)
nma
This came in Saidov's speech during the third joint ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the GCC and the Central Asian countries, hosted by Kuwait on Wednesday.
Saidov emphasized the historical importance of the dialogue between the two regions, noting that strengthening cooperation between Central Asia and GCC countries has become a strategic necessity in light of the rapidly evolving geopolitical transformations and global challenges.
He explained that the two regions possess complementary economic, cultural, and geographical potentials that can establish a solid strategic partnership.
He announced that his country's president has taken the initiative to host the next summit of the strategic dialogue in Samarkand, in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the GCC and its member states, scheduled for May 5.
Minister Saidov said that preparatory meetings have already begun, the most recent of which was the meeting of senior officials in Tashkent.
The meeting discussed details of the summit agenda, including the Samarkand Declaration on hostility, regional communication, and cooperation, as well as the joint statement.
The Samarkand Summit will be a pivotal moment for deepening cooperation between the two regions and opening new horizons of partnership, he added.
Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister expressed his thanks and appreciation to Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, the GCC General Secretariat, and all participating countries for their continued support for the summit's success. (end)
nma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment