403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
French Justice Minister Describes Attacks on French Prisons as Acts of Terrorism
(MENAFN) French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin has declared recent assaults on prison establishments as a "terrorist act," amid a series of violent incidents striking correctional institutions throughout the country.
He emphasized the seriousness of the situation late Tuesday, as France confronts an increasing number of threats directed at its penitentiary system.
Darmanin welcomed the "opening of an investigation by the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office," asserting that "these are clearly terrorist attacks."
His remarks followed a string of "coordinated" events that included arson and shootings at several prison locations.
One of the most recent episodes occurred early Wednesday morning, when three cars were torched in the staff car park of the Tarascon correctional center in southern France. Citing police sources, media reported the fire broke out around 5:20 a.m. local time (0320GMT) in a gated area designated for prison personnel and secured with a digital access system.
Tarascon prosecutor Laurent Gumbau noted that no slogans or messages were discovered at the site.
In another unrelated event, a blaze erupted in the lobby of an apartment building housing a prison guard in Meaux-Chauconin-Neufmontiers, located in Seine-et-Marne.
Authorities discovered the initials "DDPF" sprayed on a nearby wall — a reference to the Defense of French Prisoners group. This collective has previously admitted to carrying out similar offenses targeting French jails through online posts.
Speaking with a news agency, Darmanin stated, "These are clearly people trying to intimidate the State," reinforcing the notion that the attacks are part of a broader attempt to challenge national authority.
He emphasized the seriousness of the situation late Tuesday, as France confronts an increasing number of threats directed at its penitentiary system.
Darmanin welcomed the "opening of an investigation by the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office," asserting that "these are clearly terrorist attacks."
His remarks followed a string of "coordinated" events that included arson and shootings at several prison locations.
One of the most recent episodes occurred early Wednesday morning, when three cars were torched in the staff car park of the Tarascon correctional center in southern France. Citing police sources, media reported the fire broke out around 5:20 a.m. local time (0320GMT) in a gated area designated for prison personnel and secured with a digital access system.
Tarascon prosecutor Laurent Gumbau noted that no slogans or messages were discovered at the site.
In another unrelated event, a blaze erupted in the lobby of an apartment building housing a prison guard in Meaux-Chauconin-Neufmontiers, located in Seine-et-Marne.
Authorities discovered the initials "DDPF" sprayed on a nearby wall — a reference to the Defense of French Prisoners group. This collective has previously admitted to carrying out similar offenses targeting French jails through online posts.
Speaking with a news agency, Darmanin stated, "These are clearly people trying to intimidate the State," reinforcing the notion that the attacks are part of a broader attempt to challenge national authority.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment